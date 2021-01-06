Quality care from Park View Care Home

Published: 10:36 AM January 6, 2021

Located opposite Chantry Park, Park View is a 61-bed care home with a friendly and happy atmosphere, which supports residential, dementia and nursing care. Every one of life’s small details is carefully tailored to suit each resident at Park View, from their living environment and care to their everyday activities and food. No detail is too big or too small for staff, as they strive to achieve a home-from-home atmosphere to help residents live the life they want.

Nine of Park View’s staff members have recently been recognised for their outstanding efforts and dedication to residents, as they’ve been nominated for the Regional Great British Care Awards. The categories include: The Care Newcomer, The Good Nurse, The Activities Coordinator, The Care Organiser, The Frontline Leader, Dementia Carer, Care Home Worker, Ancillary Worker and The Care Home Chef.

From left to right, nominees for Regional Care Awards: Georgia, Lindsey, Donna - Credit: Park View Care Home



Park View manager, Carol Rhind says: “Being put forward for these nominations means the absolute world to everyone here at Park View, and after the past few months it’s great to be able to reward some of our staff for the hard work and dedication they have put into caring for our residents.”

To help make life a little more enjoyable for residents during this unprecedented year, Park View invested in a number of technologies to help them keep in touch with loved ones, boost morale, and improve standard of living.

“Although this has been a year like no other, at Park View one of our main focuses throughout the pandemic has been maintaining strong communication for our resident and their relatives. We therefore invested in numerous technologies to nurture these bonds, and to help keep our residents happy, healthy and connected,” says Carol.

Myo, an exclusive messaging service, provides a way for residents and their loved ones to stay in touch and up to date with life at Park View. News, messages, videos and photos are sent directly to mobile phones, allowing families to interact in real time, without the barrier of distance.

To keep residents entertained, Park View also introduced the OMI Table. The interactive, fully-portable table can be projected onto whichever surface best suits the user, such as bedsides, dining tables and floors. With over 100 brain training games, puzzles, music and more, the table has brought a lot of joy, smiles and laughter to residents during a truly trying year.

The latest addition to Park View is a Yeti table, which is a portable tablet making it easier for families to communications via apps, such as Zoom. It has built-in games, YouTube, and is also used to stream events, such as local church services, Christmas pantos and even a virtual Christmas sing along.

Park View Care Home have introduced a range of new technologies for residents - Credit: Park View Care Home



Carers and staff are passionate about getting to know each resident’s world to help provide respectful and dignified care. They take the time to understand what’s really important to them, for example what motivates them, how they want to appear, activities they enjoy, what makes them laugh, and how they like to relax, while also providing space where they can be themselves.

Carol adds: “We are passionate at Park View about ensuring a high-quality service and want all of our residents to feel completely at home here. We work with our residents, their families and the wider team to ensure they are supported to live full lives through all aspects of care and enjoy a tailored wellbeing programme.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the wellbeing programme so it can be as person centred as possible. Staff also hold a monthly ‘residents’ meeting’, which allows everyone to get involved in the planning for future activities programme. Carol says: “Here at Park View our resident’s wellbeing is not just about activities, it’s about everyday meaningful interaction or engagement and we take pride in that we achieve this on a daily basis.

“We are a home from home and promote independence as much as possible. For us, it’s so important that our residents can live the lives they want to lead.”

For more information, please visit parkviewcarehome.co.uk or call 0808 271 7568 or call Carol on 01473 228890.