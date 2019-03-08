Poll

Suffolk's best pubs mapped - did your local make the list?

The Ship at Dunwich.

Find out which 14 Suffolk businesses have been chosen in the 'Pick of the Pubs' as they are named among the top 500 in the country. The AA Publishing has released its 21st edition of the Pub Guide, ranking a number of typically British pubs for their great beer and good food.

Some of Suffolk's most highly awarded pubs made the list - use our interactive map to see whether any breweries in your village were included.

Those pinpointed include the Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, which has too many awards to mention, Nayland's Anchor Inn, and not forgetting the highly respected independent pub The Crown, at Stoke by Nayland.

Other popular pubs in Bury St Edmunds, Barton Mills, Laxfield, Snape and Newmarket also made the list - proving that a countryside pub is still a hit with the public.

Read more about each of the pubs here - including whether they're dog-friendly, when they date back to, and why they are proving to be so popular.

You can also vote for your favourite pub from the list in our poll below.