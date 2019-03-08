Heavy Showers

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk's best pubs mapped - did your local make the list?

PUBLISHED: 18:59 30 July 2019

The Ship at Dunwich.

The Ship at Dunwich.

Find out which 14 Suffolk businesses have been chosen in the 'Pick of the Pubs' as they are named among the top 500 in the country. The AA Publishing has released its 21st edition of the Pub Guide, ranking a number of typically British pubs for their great beer and good food.

Some of Suffolk's most highly awarded pubs made the list - use our interactive map to see whether any breweries in your village were included.

Those pinpointed include the Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, which has too many awards to mention, Nayland's Anchor Inn, and not forgetting the highly respected independent pub The Crown, at Stoke by Nayland.

Other popular pubs in Bury St Edmunds, Barton Mills, Laxfield, Snape and Newmarket also made the list - proving that a countryside pub is still a hit with the public.

Read more about each of the pubs here - including whether they're dog-friendly, when they date back to, and why they are proving to be so popular.

You can also vote for your favourite pub from the list in our poll below.

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

