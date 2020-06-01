Adnams begins to reopen stores across East Anglia

Adnams stores are reopening Picture: ADNAMS adnams

Southwold brewer and retailer Adnams is reopening all 13 of its stores across East Anglia from Wednesday, June 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adnams' Southwold store Picture: FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY Adnams' Southwold store Picture: FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

The retailer will relaunch the shops over a period of a week, but with changed opening times, and local delivery in place for addresses within a 30 minute drive.

The chain said it had carried out “a comprehensive and detailed programme of store upgrades”, as well as issuing new guidelines and staff training as it adjusts to government rules on social distancing and other measures designed to keep the spread of coronavirus in check.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Suffolk Show team face ‘year of many challenges’ as they pick themselves up and start up again

Head of retail Alex Hemen said the safety of customers and employees was a priority which led to the temporary closures.

“We have a phased re-opening of our shops and putting in place operational measures to ensure we continue to keep everyone safe.”

Adnams said its online channel had experienced a tenfold increase in sales during lockdown.

Stores in Southwold, Woodbridge, Holt will open on June 3, followed by Harleston, Unthank Road Norwich on June 4 and Hadleigh on June 5. A further four stores will open the following week.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

