Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

RSPCA 'shocked and disgusted' by abuse allegations at poultry farms on Suffolk-Norfolk border

PUBLISHED: 15:40 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 01 July 2019

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project

Archant

Video footage from animal rights group shows workers kicking and throwing baby chicks and birds left to suffer and die.

Pictures taken by Animal Justice Project show chickens suffering Picture: Animal Justice ProjectPictures taken by Animal Justice Project show chickens suffering Picture: Animal Justice Project

An RSPCA investigation is underway after undercover researchers revealed shocking abuse of birds at two poultry farms on the Suffolk-Norfolk border.

The ill-treatment by workers at Brome Grange Farm and Tree Farm near Eye was captured on video by pressure group Animal Justice Project, which carried out a three-month surveillance operation earlier this year after it received a tip-off.

The animal rights campaigners filmed numerous harrowing scenes, which the group says was taken at both farms, including baby chicks being kicked, thrown and killed, and lame and dying birds being left to suffer and die.

The group also alleges chickens were left without natural light for weeks while food and water sources were left contaminated with sodden straw bedding.

Dismissed

The Animal Justice Project team filmed disfigured birds left to suffer Picture: Animal Justice ProjectThe Animal Justice Project team filmed disfigured birds left to suffer Picture: Animal Justice Project

The farms, which are close to each other, are rented by Free Range Chicken Ltd. The company's director, Harry Irwin, said he was "shocked and distressed by the footage".

He added: "Our number one priority is the highest possible animal welfare standards - this is the first incident of this nature in 16 years of business.

"Once alerted, we launched an urgent investigation to determine all the facts. "We have already suspended supply from these two farms until we are satisfied that welfare standards are at the high levels we demand, and members of the catching team involved have been dismissed."

Mr Irwin said a retraining programme for the farm staff and contractors had been launched across the farms and wider business "to ensure unacceptable instances such as this never happens again."

Suspended

The RSPCA said it was ‘shocked and disgusted’ by the footage Picture: Animal Justice ProjectThe RSPCA said it was ‘shocked and disgusted’ by the footage Picture: Animal Justice Project

Tree Farm was an RSPCA Assured farm - a certification that guarantees ethical treatment of animals - but was recently suspended from the scheme for breaching the standards.

In a statement the RSPCA said: "We are shocked and disgusted by the behaviour displayed towards these animals.

"We take all reports of animal cruelty and neglect extremely seriously and we are looking into these upsetting incidents. Our inspectors are liaising with a number of agencies."

Brome Grange Farm supplies chickens to Tesco but a spokesman for the supermarket said: "We have immediately suspended this farm while we fully investigate."

Most Read

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

RSPCA ‘shocked and disgusted’ by abuse allegations at poultry farms on Suffolk-Norfolk border

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project

Could trams be the future of travel for growing region?

The garden towns and villages, and future developments between Tendring, Colchester and Braintee, could be accessible by a rapid transit system like this Picture: ZHUZHOU INSTITUTE CO LTD

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Legal advice sought by MP on options for new Ipswich northern route

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists