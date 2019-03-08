E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich legal eagles 'thrilled' as firm named top in country

PUBLISHED: 07:45 13 November 2019

From left, Chris Marston (LawNet), Barry Wilkinson (Wilkinson Read & Partners – Sponsors), Antony Sloan and Edward O’Rourke (Ashtons Legal), Helen Hamilton-Shaw (LawNet) Picture: STEVE POPE

Lawyers have expressed delight after vying against law firms across the UK to be crowned best in the country.

Ipswich-based Ashtons Legal - which employs 380 staff across offices in Bury St Edmunds, Norwich, Cambridge and Thetford - said it was "thrilled" after scooping the Law Firm of the Year title at the LawNet Awards 2019, held on November 8.

Chief executive Ed O'Rourke said: "I am hugely proud of my team here at Ashtons - this award recognises everything they do to make this firm one that has stands out against our peers as the law firm of the year."

Judges praised the firm's investment in its people, premises and technology. Over the last few years, it has invested in IT and moved to new premises in Bury St Edmunds while embarking of a comprehensive modernisation programme in its other offices.

LawNet boss Chris Marston said: "Ashtons' greatest achievement has been their people. Their collaborative and trusting environment was illustrated across the legal community when they deployed a paid time off policy in 2015 - a policy which has subsequently been copied by a number of other firms including those within the LawNet community.

"The journey continues with an ever greater degree of flexible and agile working and outcome focused objectives."

