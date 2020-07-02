Thorpeness Meare set to re-open for boat hire

A popular boating lake is re-opening for the first time since lockdown.

Thorpeness Meare is set to re-open this weekend with members of the public able to hire out boats to spend time on the water.

While the meare is re-opening, there will be a number of restrictions in place to keep people safe; including a new one way system which will see boats being hired in one part of the meare and returned elsewhere as well as a one hour limit on hiring.

All contact surfaces will be cleaned after each boat hire too.

A spokesman for Thorpeness Meare said: “To allow as many people as possible to enjoy the Meare we will, at least initially be limiting the hire time to 1 hour.

“Please also ensure that you are following government advice with regards to who is in the boat with you.

“Finally, to reduce the risk of contamination visits to the island and picnics will not be allowed.

“As lockdown restrictions are eased, we will be looking to return to more normal arrangements.”