Thorpeness Meare set to re-open for boat hire

PUBLISHED: 08:38 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 02 July 2020

Boats lining the edge of Thorpeness Meare. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boats lining the edge of Thorpeness Meare. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A popular boating lake is re-opening for the first time since lockdown.

Thorpeness Meare is set to re-open this weekend with members of the public able to hire out boats to spend time on the water.

While the meare is re-opening, there will be a number of restrictions in place to keep people safe; including a new one way system which will see boats being hired in one part of the meare and returned elsewhere as well as a one hour limit on hiring.

All contact surfaces will be cleaned after each boat hire too.

A spokesman for Thorpeness Meare said: “To allow as many people as possible to enjoy the Meare we will, at least initially be limiting the hire time to 1 hour.

“Please also ensure that you are following government advice with regards to who is in the boat with you.

“Finally, to reduce the risk of contamination visits to the island and picnics will not be allowed.

“As lockdown restrictions are eased, we will be looking to return to more normal arrangements.”

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus 'spike' sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'She has gone to be an angel now' - mum's heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

