Giraffe restaurant in Bury St Edmunds earmarked for closure

PUBLISHED: 12:02 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 08 March 2019

Giraffe restaurant in Bury St Edmunds has been earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT

Giraffe restaurant in Bury St Edmunds has been earmarked for closure as part of a major business review by its owners.

The restaurant chain, owned by Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), announced a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposal on Monday and 27 outlets are set to close across the UK including some Ed’s Easy Diners – which BRG also owns.

A CVA is a restructuring process which allows a company to get rid of loss making stores and reduce rents to enable it to carry on trading.

Other restaurants earmarked for closure across the UK include Giraffe sites in Aberdeen, Basingstoke, Blackheath, Bluewater, Brighton, Bromley, Castleford, Chelmsford, Eldon Square, Guildford, Holland Park, Lakeside, Manchester Trafford Centre, Norwich, Reading, Walton-on-Thames, Watford and York Monks Cross.

Will Wright, restructuring partner at KPMG and a proposed supervisor of the CVA, said: “This CVA seeks to address the cost of the company’s leasehold obligations across a number of unprofitable sites, and if successful, will put the business on a surer financial footing.

“Importantly, it constitutes one element of a wider financial and operational turnaround plan which, subject to the CVA’s approval, will see an injection of funding into the business from the company’s majority shareholder.”

The creditors will vote on the CVA on March 21.

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

