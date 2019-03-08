Partly Cloudy

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

PUBLISHED: 11:35 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 16 July 2019

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

Archant

Bury St Edmunds Household Waste Recycling Centre, in Rougham Hill, is up for sale as a development opportunity.

The 3.59-acre site is currently owned by West Suffolk Council and let to Suffolk County Council as a household waste recycling centre.

Property consultants Carter Jonas, who are overseeing the sale, have said the location could be redeveloped a variety of different ways, including as a drive-through, a care home or a hotel.

The site is located to the south east of Bury St Edmunds town centre and is adjacent to Junction 44 of the A14

The council recycling facility is in the process of being relocated and the site is expected to be vacant in spring 2020 at the latest.

Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council's cabinet member for operations, said: "As part of our plans for ensuring West Suffolk's waste services can manage predicted growth, we are replacing some of our sites with a new combined facility on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds at Hollow Road Farm.

"This is a partnership between West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council, which operates the current household waste recycling centre (HWRC) on the site at Rougham Hill.

"Once the new hub is operational, the HWRC will transfer there leaving this site unoccupied."

Ben Le Coq, of Carter Jonas, added: "Rougham Hill is a unique opportunity for an investor or developer to acquire a site for development. It would suit a variety of end uses including food and beverage drive-through, hotel, care home or light industrial."

