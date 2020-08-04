E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Company plans to double its workforce with major factory expansion

PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 August 2020

Dhan Nepali working on the shop floor at Caribbean Blinds Picture: JAHED QUDDUS

Dhan Nepali working on the shop floor at Caribbean Blinds Picture: JAHED QUDDUS

© Caribbean Blinds 2020

A Suffolk manufacturer is set to start work on a major factory extension – and plans to double its workforce.

Stuart Dantzic, managing director of Caribbean Blinds Picture: JAHED QUDDUSStuart Dantzic, managing director of Caribbean Blinds Picture: JAHED QUDDUS

Caribbean Blinds said it was “thrilled” to announce plans to start work on a huge 10,000sq ft expansion to its current factory site this autumn.

The building project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2020, with the space supporting the firm’s ambitious growth plans by enabling it to create more products while keeping lead times short.

MORE – Government hands cash boost to “shovel-ready” projects in Suffolk

The business hopes to double its workforce from 24 to 48 as a result.

Managing director Stuart Dantzic said: “As the fastest growing external shading company within the UK, this extension will allow for our ongoing development and provide us with the production capacity to supply expected demand.

“This investment has also enabled us to remain on our current site and in Sudbury for the foreseeable future, continuing Caribbean Blinds’ two-decade long residence in the area.”

The new and improved factory would “massively impact” the local economy, he said, enabling the business to employ more people.

The height of the extension has scope for even further future growth, with the ability to include a second – and potentially third – floor in the extension building, mirroring the floor plans of the existing main building, he said.

You may also want to watch:

Caribbean Blinds will be recruiting a further six technicians initially, but more expansion of the workforce is planned.

The works will more than double the company’s current storage capacity, enabling it to accommodate all aluminium profiles for every product line, as well as the aluminium and steel cutting department, releasing space within the main building for extra assembly stations and rigs, resulting in a significantly increased production capacity.

The family-run business, which was founded in 1987 by Ray and Angie Dantzic, continued to evolve through the coronavirus lockdown period, when it launched its Holiday at Home campaign, promoting home-garden-based upgrades as an alternative to foreign travel.

In June, it celebrated a record sales month with a 10% increase in sales compared to May 2019 as a result of the campaign.

The firm is now run by the couple’s sons, Stuart and Brad Dantzic, who acquired it in a structured buy-out in January 2017.

Since then, the sons have driven growth by 30% year-on-year, more than doubling turnover.

The manufacturer recently scooped the People’s Choice Award for the East and East Anglia region at the Family Business of the Year Awards 2020.

Caribbean Blinds specialises in the manufacture and supply of outdoor shading systems including stylish patio awnings, external blinds and its award-winning louvred roof canopy branded the Outdoor Living Pod™.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Assault suspect bailed following A14 closure incident involving pregnant woman

A man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail Picture: ARCHANT

Man spared jail for racist attack on innocent passer-by outside bar

William Bone appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich keen to keep hold of Jackson despite contract struggles and transfer interest

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town last season. Picture Pagepix

Back to nature! Care farm sets up outdoors club for older men

Tessa Amos and volunteer Katie Bowers at The Sunflower Community Care Farm. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drunk man followed victim home and kicked front door

Rhys Thomas was ordered to pay compensation Picture: GREGG BROWN