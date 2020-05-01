E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shop staff issued with face visors in bid to cut coronavirus infection rate

PUBLISHED: 16:29 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 01 May 2020

Staff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTH

Staff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTH

Copyright owner Central England Co-op.

Staff at a regional grocery chain have been given face visors to keep them safe during the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTHStaff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTH

Central England Co-op is issuing the equipment to all its 6,200 staff across 260 food stores and petrol stations in counties including Suffolk and Norfolk. It recently hired an extra 1,000 people to cope with increased demand.

A range of other measures in stores are also aimed at keeping customers and employees safe including social distancing, gloves and hand sanitiser, more than 1,000 checkout screens and 150 security guards to help with queues.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Chief executive Debbie Robinson their focus was the safety of our colleagues and customers.

Staff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTHStaff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTH

“We’re closely following government advice in our approach to social distancing and have rolled out a range of new measures for our stores that now includes face visors for colleagues if they want to wear one,” she said.

“We continue to ask all of our customers to co-operate with these measures to keep us all safe and allow us to continue to serve our communities.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

People in masks walk through Ipswich town centre on market day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge wages, Garbutt’s future and no fans till 2021 - our most read Town stories of the week

A story about the huge gap in wages between the Championship and League One was our most-read Ipswuch Town story of the week Picture: ARCHANT

Reduced councillor numbers delayed to 2025 in Suffolk

The current division boundaries for Suffolk County Council. Picture: SCC/ORDNANCE SURVEY/CROWN COPYRIGHT

One arrested as search continues for two men following Colchester Zoo burglary

Essex Police would like to speak to two men following a burglary at Colchester Zoo in January Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Shop staff issued with face visors in bid to cut coronavirus infection rate

Staff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTH
Drive 24