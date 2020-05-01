Shop staff issued with face visors in bid to cut coronavirus infection rate

Staff at Central England Co-op wearing visors Picture: ROB SMYTH Copyright owner Central England Co-op.

Staff at a regional grocery chain have been given face visors to keep them safe during the coronavirus lockdown.

Central England Co-op is issuing the equipment to all its 6,200 staff across 260 food stores and petrol stations in counties including Suffolk and Norfolk. It recently hired an extra 1,000 people to cope with increased demand.

A range of other measures in stores are also aimed at keeping customers and employees safe including social distancing, gloves and hand sanitiser, more than 1,000 checkout screens and 150 security guards to help with queues.

Chief executive Debbie Robinson their focus was the safety of our colleagues and customers.

“We’re closely following government advice in our approach to social distancing and have rolled out a range of new measures for our stores that now includes face visors for colleagues if they want to wear one,” she said.

“We continue to ask all of our customers to co-operate with these measures to keep us all safe and allow us to continue to serve our communities.”

