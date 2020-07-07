E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Clacton pier named as best in the country

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 July 2020

Clacton Pier boss Nigel Brown fears the future of the pier will be in jeopardy if it cannot open soon Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Clacton Pier boss Nigel Brown fears the future of the pier will be in jeopardy if it cannot open soon Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

Clacton pier has been crowned the best in the country, providing the “perfect moral boost” for the town.

The National Piers Society today announced the winners of their Pier of the Year award.

Clacton beat Clevedon and Brighton to top the 2020 rankings, beating their previous position by one place.

Billy Ball, director and co-owner of Clacton Pier, said: “We were delighted to come runner-up last year and to go one better this year really is the icing on the cake.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for all 61 piers around the country and to pick up the award is the perfect morale booster for us.

You may also want to watch:

“We are truly grateful to all those who voted for us and thank them for their faith in us.

“To top the list ahead of such great attractions as Brighton’s Palace Pier is a real accolade and will spur us on to even greater things.”

The pier at Clacton is the largest pleasure pier in Europe covering 6.5 acres.

It boasts a unique two-tier Adventure Golf course, extensive soft play, food and drink

venues, outdoor rides including the Helter Skelter and Roller Coaster as well as 10-pin bowling and arcades.

President of the National Piers Society, Gavin Henderson said: “I am delighted that National Piers Society members have bestowed the coveted award on Clacton.

“The investment and determination of the owners was clear for us all to see on our visit last year, and I wish them every future success. A most worthy recipient.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man handed suspended sentence for drugs offences denies breach

Lee Gray denied breaching a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An in-demand striker, a young star and a long away trip - meet the promoted sides who will face Town next season

Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One after beating Exeter in the play-off final. Picture: PA SPORT

Clacton pier named as best in the country

Clacton Pier boss Nigel Brown fears the future of the pier will be in jeopardy if it cannot open soon Picture: NIGEL BROWN

‘They saved my life’ – Coronavirus survivor on life-threatening battle

Paul Godfrey donated a huge care package to Colchester Hospital where he battled coronavirus in intensive care. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Pair deny assault and affray charges following Haverhill incident

Romario Robinson and Harry Shakespeare denied assault and affray charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT