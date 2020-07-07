Clacton pier named as best in the country

Clacton pier has been crowned the best in the country, providing the “perfect moral boost” for the town.

The National Piers Society today announced the winners of their Pier of the Year award.

Clacton beat Clevedon and Brighton to top the 2020 rankings, beating their previous position by one place.

Billy Ball, director and co-owner of Clacton Pier, said: “We were delighted to come runner-up last year and to go one better this year really is the icing on the cake.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for all 61 piers around the country and to pick up the award is the perfect morale booster for us.

“We are truly grateful to all those who voted for us and thank them for their faith in us.

“To top the list ahead of such great attractions as Brighton’s Palace Pier is a real accolade and will spur us on to even greater things.”

The pier at Clacton is the largest pleasure pier in Europe covering 6.5 acres.

It boasts a unique two-tier Adventure Golf course, extensive soft play, food and drink

venues, outdoor rides including the Helter Skelter and Roller Coaster as well as 10-pin bowling and arcades.

President of the National Piers Society, Gavin Henderson said: “I am delighted that National Piers Society members have bestowed the coveted award on Clacton.

“The investment and determination of the owners was clear for us all to see on our visit last year, and I wish them every future success. A most worthy recipient.”