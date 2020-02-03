E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coffee shop to re-open following refurbishment works

PUBLISHED: 11:30 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 03 February 2020

Costa Coffee in Saxmundham Picture: DELROY DANIELS

Costa Coffee in Saxmundham Picture: DELROY DANIELS

Delroy Daniels

A popular coffee shop in Saxmundham town centre is being given a facelift.

The Costa Coffee shop is Church Place is being refurbished between Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, February 4.

A grand re-opening is due to take place at noon on Wednesday, February 5, following the works. The re-launch event will involve a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of town council chairman Councillor Jeremy Smith.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Is this the most expensive bottle of liqueur in the world?

The store, which has a team of seven staff under manager Laura Jane Winyard, has been open for six years.

A spokeswoman for Scoffs Group, which trades as Costa Coffee, said the shop had enjoyed success since its launch.

"The store is a hit with the community and a real hub," she said.

Most Read

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Person taken to hospital after A14 car crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

New homes rejected for pub site

The Fighting Cocks pub in Lowestoft. Plans have been refused for a development at the site. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24