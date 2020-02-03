Coffee shop to re-open following refurbishment works

A popular coffee shop in Saxmundham town centre is being given a facelift.

The Costa Coffee shop is Church Place is being refurbished between Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, February 4.

A grand re-opening is due to take place at noon on Wednesday, February 5, following the works. The re-launch event will involve a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of town council chairman Councillor Jeremy Smith.

The store, which has a team of seven staff under manager Laura Jane Winyard, has been open for six years.

A spokeswoman for Scoffs Group, which trades as Costa Coffee, said the shop had enjoyed success since its launch.

"The store is a hit with the community and a real hub," she said.