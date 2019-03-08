New website showcases town's creative and digital sector
PUBLISHED: 13:15 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 16 May 2019
Archant
Online platform promotes work, jobs and opportunities from businesses in the Colchester area.
The portal - wwww.creativecolchester.org.uk - has been created by web development firm This Is Fever, which has an office in the town. It was part-funded by Colchester Borough Council.
Council leader, Mark Cory, said: "The new Creative Colchester website provides a great opportunity to present Colchester as a place where there are highly skilled creative people and businesses and a thriving creative economy. It is also a hugely useful portal to promote joint working and recruitment opportunities."
READ MORE: How we helped put Suffolk in the picture...
The council is a partner on the South East Creative Cultural and Digital (SECCADS) programme, which provides grants and support programmes to creative businesses across Essex, Kent and East Sussex.