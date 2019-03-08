Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

New website showcases town's creative and digital sector

PUBLISHED: 13:15 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 16 May 2019

The Creative Colchester website has been launched to promote the work of digital and creative businesses in the town. Picture: This Is Fever

The Creative Colchester website has been launched to promote the work of digital and creative businesses in the town. Picture: This Is Fever

Archant

Online platform promotes work, jobs and opportunities from businesses in the Colchester area.

The portal - wwww.creativecolchester.org.uk - has been created by web development firm This Is Fever, which has an office in the town. It was part-funded by Colchester Borough Council.

Council leader, Mark Cory, said: "The new Creative Colchester website provides a great opportunity to present Colchester as a place where there are highly skilled creative people and businesses and a thriving creative economy. It is also a hugely useful portal to promote joint working and recruitment opportunities."

READ MORE: How we helped put Suffolk in the picture...

The council is a partner on the South East Creative Cultural and Digital (SECCADS) programme, which provides grants and support programmes to creative businesses across Essex, Kent and East Sussex.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists