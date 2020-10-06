First look inside town’s new wood-fired pizza restaurant

Chris Sharman, owner of the new restaurant in Halstead, Dough & Co Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A popular wood-fired pizza company is opening a new restaurant in Halstead this week – with Bury St Edmunds next on the list.

Suffolk business Dough & Co, which already has sites in Sudbury, Colchester and Bishop’s Stortford, is opening its fourth restaurant in the centre of Halstead tomorrow.

The restaurant is being launched by Suffolk chef and entrepreneur Chris Sharman – who is the man behind the successful pizza company – in the former Baldwins clothes shop in the town’s High Street.

Mr Sharman, 28, started the business in a horse box more than two years ago after 14 years of working as a chef in fine dining.

He now has four Dough & Co sites and is preparing to open a fifth in Bury St Edmunds, with his eyes on Ipswich and Chelmsford next.

The Halstead premises has undergone extensive renovation over the last few months, with the team stripping out and replacing every aspect of the old interior.

Dough & Co’s usual brand trademarks have taken over the site, with recycled pallet furniture, a wood-fired pizza oven and an open bar and kitchen so guests can watch their food and drinks being made.

The restaurant is already nearly fully booked for the first two weeks, with owner Chris Sharman explaining it was the demand which sparked the decision to open a site in Halstead.

Mr Sharman said: “Everyone at Dough & Co has been astounded by the sheer amount of support the local people of Halstead have given us.

“We look forward to bringing you the best pizza in the south east of England coupled with restaurant quality service, even when ordering from home.

“We look forward to welcoming you all through our doors.”

Mr Sharman’s brand ethos is to do simple things, but to a high standard, focussing on the finest quality dough.

He has transferred this ideal to his second brand, Burger Amour, which already has restaurants in Bishop’s Stortford and Colchester and is also opening one in Bury St Edmunds.

Bookings are being taken for the Halstead restaurant via OpenTable and will shortly be available on the Dough & Co website.

The restaurant will also be offering delivery within seven miles, every day from 5pm to around 10 or 11pm. These delivery times may be extended depending on demand.

