Greene King workers set to strike over pay

Workers at pubs and brewery giant Greene King distribution centres are set to strike over pay.

Last year Greene King was bought up by a Hong Kong property giant which is part of billionaire Li Ka-shing's business empire Picture: PA IMAGES Last year Greene King was bought up by a Hong Kong property giant which is part of billionaire Li Ka-shing's business empire Picture: PA IMAGES

The action involves around 160 delivery drivers, draymen, brewery production staff and warehouse workers including from the firm's headquarters in Bury St Edmunds who are set to walk out on March 12 and 13.

Union officials at Unite have blamed a "hardline" management approach for the move.

Workers at distribution centres at Abingdon, Oxfordshire and Eastwood, Nottinghamshire will also be involved, said Unite.

The rolling action can involve 12 other dates for strikes, which have to be announced 14 days before to comply with the law.

The workforce, employed by the brewing and brands department, voted overwhelmingly for strike action in January.

They claim years of 2% pay rises are failing to reflect the soaring cost of living.

There will also be a lunchtime protest at the Westgate brewery, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, March 6.

The strike follows the £4.6bn takeover of the company, which was bought up by CK Asset Holdings in August last year.

Unite regional officer Mark Jaina said: "These pay negotiations have dragged on for months with a hardline management being blinkered as to the ever-rising cost of living that our members have endured for several years.

"We are planning a rolling schedule of strikes into the summer which should send a strong message to the bosses that our members are serious about rectifying this pay injustice. The first two-day strike action is March 12 - 13.

"This strike could lead to the severe disruption in supplies to pubs, clubs and restaurants and some drinkers could face a beer drought as a result.

"The relatively new owners of Greene King - CK Asset Holdings - can't be happy at the reputational damage that strike action will cause to customers so soon after taking control of one of the UK's premier hospitality and beer brands.

"However, there is a window of opportunity before the first strikes next month and we urge the management to take this opportunity for them to get around the table and negotiate in a constructive fashion to resolve this dispute."

Greene King has been approached for a comment.