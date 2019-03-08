Businesses get together at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Anglia Business Exhibition 2019, Getting to know you - speed networking at ABE 2019 at Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Archant

East Anglia's biggest business-to-business exhibition at Trinity Park, Ipswich yesterday put the spotlight on mental health, wellbeing in the workplace and positive thinking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglia Business Exhibition 2019, offical opening at Trinity Park by ISSBA chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod and keynote speaker Andrew Cohen-Wray. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Anglia Business Exhibition 2019, offical opening at Trinity Park by ISSBA chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod and keynote speaker Andrew Cohen-Wray. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Motivational speaker Andrew Cohen-Wray spoke to business owners and leaders over breakfast at the Anglia Business Exhibition 2019 at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

There were 100 stands, manned by company staff and owners and hundreds of other people from businesses across Suffolk attended as visitors.

Mental performance coach Mr Cohen-Wray, a former policeman, spoke about taking control of his life and his recovery after a series of challenges.

He said: "It is important to think about mental health, especially during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Anglia Business Exhibition 2019. The team from Fleximize, Brett Capstick, Lauren Coote, David Kiriakidis and Ryan Simmonds. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Anglia Business Exhibition 2019. The team from Fleximize, Brett Capstick, Lauren Coote, David Kiriakidis and Ryan Simmonds. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

"It was nice to be able to share my story and to have a positive impact."

Former wheelchair paralympian Wendy Smith with Gavin Damant a personal coach, ran a couple of free workshops, on the themes of exceeding business goals and improving personal performance.

You may also want to watch:

Wendy Smith said: "It is about examining your business and identifying how to move on and move it forward.

"Improving personal performance is about your energy levels, confidence and motivation. Getting those things together is the basis of getting the best out of yourself."

Within the main hall were a wide range of exhibitors from different sectors, representing hotels and leisure, accountancy and law, manufacturing and printing, business development, web design, community enterprises and more.

Ipswich and Suffolk Small Business Association chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod said: "It is great to see so many people here.

"It is about businesses working together, from the bigger companies supporting other smaller ones and the one man bands.

"When I relocated to Suffolk six/seven years ago, the first thing when I came to Ipswich was to visit the Anglia Business Exhibition and its other networking events.

"I found it was very positive for my own business."