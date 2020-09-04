Revealed – Eat Out to Help Out saves Suffolk customers nearly £3million

Staff at The Unruly Pig are delivering food and drink on trays for diners to help themselves and are wearing visors

People in Suffolk took advantage of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme more than 500,000 times in August, new figures reveal.

Many places in Suffolk are extending their own version of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The data, released by HM Revenue and Customs, shows that 618 restaurants had signed up to the scheme in Suffolk as of Thursday, August 27, with diners receiving more than £2.8million worth of discounts.

In Suffolk Coastal, customers received more than £900,000 worth of discount – the highest in the county – with 161,000 meals claimed during the scheme.

In Ipswich, where 106 restaurants signed up, a total of £450,000 worth of discount was claimed by participating businesses.

Meanwhile, 533 businesses signed up in North Essex, with more than 500,000 people using the 50% off price cut.

So far, a total of 4,810,000 meals have been claimed for across the East of England.

Only businesses with 25 or fewer outlets registered for the scheme are included in the data.

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce said the scheme has increased public confidence in the county, but will only help businesses in the short term – adding the government may need to do more.

The Unruly Pig is doing its own version of the Eat Out to Help Out in September.

A spokesman said: “Hospitality and leisure were two of the hardest hit sectors during the Covid-19 lockdown, and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been a huge success in terms of building public confidence but also ensuring the hospitality sector gets an initial cash boost.

“The scheme will certainly help hospitality businesses in the short-term but the government may need to provide additional support if there is any signs of a second lockdown.

“However, one way to boost business confidence and recovery in the long-run would be reform to business rates which Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has successfully lobbied for, and we’re delighted that a review is forthcoming.”

Following the schemes success, a number of restaurants, pubs and cafes have decided to continue the discount off their own back to encourage customers to keep on coming.

The new ice cream hut at Suffolk Food Hall and the cafe is continuing its discount through September

How has the scheme helped Suffolk businesses?

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig in Woodbridge, said he is extremely grateful for the government’s support and was impressed by the boost the scheme gave his business.

He has decided to run his own version of the scheme from September 14 – offering 20% off his A La Carte menu from Monday to Wednesday.

He said: “Much to our surprise we were already pretty busy before the Eat Out to Help Out scheme was introduced, and this was not in my financial forecast.

Owner Brendan Padfield said he is grateful for the support of the government with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

“However, the scheme made a real difference and it undoubtedly helped our business. The chancellor really has got the hospitality industry’s back and the support has been tremendous.

“I was so impressed by the boost the scheme gave to our business and I am extremely grateful.”

Mr Padfield said that following its success, he wanted to offer his own discount to help people out during these difficult times.

He said if the government felt able to extend the Eat Out to Help Out scheme further, it would make a “big difference”.

“It would help preserve jobs, but we have got to be realistic and all of this has got to be paid for eventually,” he said. “And it will most likely be down to our grandchildren.”

He said the hospitality industry has been given a little boost, but now it is down to the businesses to continue this success.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Food Hall has chosen to extend it’s own version of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme at its cafe and gelato hut, giving diners 25% off Monday to Wednesday in September, with no £10 cap.

Ross Haddow, from the company’s sales and marketing team, said they chose to offer this to encourage people to use the cafe as the restaurant has not yet reopened.

He said the August scheme made Mondays to Wednesdays the “new weekend”.

“We certainly had a big uptake throughout August,” said Mr Haddow. “We were much busier than we would normally be at the beginning of the week, when it is usually more quiet.”

He said they were also able to give more staff members shifts at the start of the week, allowing them to bring people back from furlough.

“It helped us save as many jobs as possible,” said Mr Haddow. “We knew how busy we would be so we could plan for that and give people more hours.”

He said the scheme made people “more comfortable” to venture out and helped the business get back on its feet.

He is hopeful this will continue when the restaurant reopens in October.

