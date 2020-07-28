Escape room is open again
PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 July 2020
An escape room in Bury St Edmunds has thrown open its doors following the coronavirus lockdown.
The Evidence Room in Risbygate Street has re-opened and is urging people to once again come and pit their wits at trying to escape its locked doors.
Teams of between two and six people spend an hour in a room trying to solve a series of puzzles, putting together clues, and thinking outside the box in a bid to get out.
You may also want to watch:
The venue was the first of its kind in the town when it opened in 2018 and owner Ben Cunningham said business was slowly picking up.
“I don’t know if it’s because people have become too used to being at home during the lockdown and are still worried about the virus,” he said.
“But we can reassure people health measures are in place regarding coronavirus and if they are now bored with sitting at home then please do come and try us out.”
For more details go to The Evidence Room website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.