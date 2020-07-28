E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Escape room is open again

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 July 2020

The Evidence Room escape centre in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: BENEDICT CUNNINGHAM

The Evidence Room escape centre in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: BENEDICT CUNNINGHAM

An escape room in Bury St Edmunds has thrown open its doors following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Evidence Room in Risbygate Street has re-opened and is urging people to once again come and pit their wits at trying to escape its locked doors.

Teams of between two and six people spend an hour in a room trying to solve a series of puzzles, putting together clues, and thinking outside the box in a bid to get out.

The venue was the first of its kind in the town when it opened in 2018 and owner Ben Cunningham said business was slowly picking up.

“I don’t know if it’s because people have become too used to being at home during the lockdown and are still worried about the virus,” he said.

“But we can reassure people health measures are in place regarding coronavirus and if they are now bored with sitting at home then please do come and try us out.”

For more details go to The Evidence Room website.

