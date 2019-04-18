See inside the new-look Angel Hotel following £750,000 refurbishment

The ground floor refurbishment of The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds has been completed Picture: THE ANGEL HOTEL Archant

An iconic Bury St Edmunds hotel famed for its association with writer Charles Dickens has reopened following a £750,000 refurbishment.

The new dining room in the Angel Hotel Picture: GOUGH HOTELS The new dining room in the Angel Hotel Picture: GOUGH HOTELS

The Angel Hotel closed its ground floor for the first time in 50 years in January to allow the three-month facelift to take place.

The new look will embrace both the hotel's Georgian roots and its connection to Dickens, who stayed there three times in the 19th century and mentioned it in his famous Pickwick Papers.

Guests can head to the new extended lounge area from today to enjoy an afternoon tea overlooking Angel Hill, or taste one of the new signature Dickens inspired cocktails in the bar area.

Food-lovers can also enjoy a menu that uses the finest seasonal ingredients which East Anglia has to offer in dishes created by a new head chef.

The Angel Hotel has reopened after a three-month refurbishment Picture: GOUGH HOTELS The Angel Hotel has reopened after a three-month refurbishment Picture: GOUGH HOTELS

The hotel will also hit the big screen this year after scenes for The Personal History of David Copperfield, featuring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi and Tilda Swinton, were filmed on Angel Hill in July last year.

Robert Gough, owner of Gough Hotels, said: “The Angel Hotel has been an iconic landmark in Bury St Edmunds for over 100 years. All town centres have had their coaching inns, too many have closed down or faded away over time.

“Over 50 years we have taken a specific aim of reinvesting in the hotel, for example, increasing our rooms from 35 to 77 over the past 15 years. “This refurbishment is part of our strategic aims bringing the ground floor space up to a 21st century offering.

“The history and heritage of the hotel is very important to us and to the people of Bury St Edmunds. We were keen to reflect this in our new look and feel and have worked hard to ensure that we have brought the right elements of the building back to life, whilst also making sure we have those modern luxuries that people expect from a high-end hotel today.”

The hotel is famed for its association with Charles Dickens Picture: GOUGH HOTELS The hotel is famed for its association with Charles Dickens Picture: GOUGH HOTELS

Mr Gough added: “We are extremely pleased with how everything has come together, and particularly proud of the new restaurant offering.

“Based in the heart of Suffolk and East Anglia, we are lucky to have some of the UK's best quality produce right on our doorstep, and we would be silly not to include them on our new menu.

“We are confident that our new look and feel will impress returning guests, whilst also pinpointing Angel Hotel as a destination for people coming from further afield. We can't wait to show it off.”