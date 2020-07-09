Farmers’ market returns from lockdown

The Bury St Edmunds Farmers' Market is to return following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS Suffolk Market Events

Bury St Edmunds farmers’ market is set to return this weekend after it was forced to close by the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The market will be on The Traverse in the town centre on Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

More than 20 local producers will have stalls selling food and drink including honey, meats, fish, gin and cider, and everything on sale will have been produced by the person selling at the market, with the vast majority based within a 30-mile radius of the town.

Social distancing rules will be in place, along with hand sanitisation facilities.

You may also want to watch:

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events which runs the market, said: “It’s been a long three months, but I am so pleased we are finally back in Bury.

“It’s been tough for us and all the traders but we are delighted to be back on the Traverse on Sunday and I have already received lots of messages from our regular customers saying how much they are looking forward to seeing us again.”

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council said: “The farmers’ market is an attraction that brings visitors to the town centre and benefits local businesses.

“We are grateful to everybody for their patience while we agreed things with the organisers and Our Bury St Edmunds to help coordinate its return in a way that is safe for visitors, allows for social distancing and manages access to the shops and other town centre businesses.

“This is part of the wider work the council has been doing with businesses across West Suffolk to help them re-open and help people to shop and use our town centres safely again.”