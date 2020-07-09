E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Farmers’ market returns from lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:56 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 09 July 2020

The Bury St Edmunds Farmers' Market is to return following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

The Bury St Edmunds Farmers' Market is to return following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Suffolk Market Events

Bury St Edmunds farmers’ market is set to return this weekend after it was forced to close by the coronavirus crisis.

The market will be on The Traverse in the town centre on Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

More than 20 local producers will have stalls selling food and drink including honey, meats, fish, gin and cider, and everything on sale will have been produced by the person selling at the market, with the vast majority based within a 30-mile radius of the town.

Social distancing rules will be in place, along with hand sanitisation facilities.

You may also want to watch:

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events which runs the market, said: “It’s been a long three months, but I am so pleased we are finally back in Bury.

“It’s been tough for us and all the traders but we are delighted to be back on the Traverse on Sunday and I have already received lots of messages from our regular customers saying how much they are looking forward to seeing us again.”

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council said: “The farmers’ market is an attraction that brings visitors to the town centre and benefits local businesses.

“We are grateful to everybody for their patience while we agreed things with the organisers and Our Bury St Edmunds to help coordinate its return in a way that is safe for visitors, allows for social distancing and manages access to the shops and other town centre businesses.

“This is part of the wider work the council has been doing with businesses across West Suffolk to help them re-open and help people to shop and use our town centres safely again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

3ft-long snake found by workers at building site

A 3ft long snake was discovered by builders on a construction site in Manningtree. Picture: RSPCA

Retail chain gives cash boost to food banks amid fears of more food poverty

The East of England Co-op has given more money to food banks amid fears that food poverty will rise Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues target Wyke set to stay at Sunderland

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has been linked with Ipswich Town

Farmers’ market returns from lockdown

The Bury St Edmunds Farmers' Market is to return following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Tributes pour in for Ipswich Town legend Philip Hope-Cobbold

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town director Philip Hope-Cobbold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN