Hosting International Festival of Learning for a second year

The International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Archant

Hundreds of teachers, educational specialists and business people are expected to converge on West Suffolk College next summer for the second Festival of Learning.

The official launch of the International Festival of Learning (IFL EAST) is taking place on Tuesday November 13 from 6pm at West Suffolk College.

The festival will be taking place on Friday June 28 2019, and is expected to be attended by over 1500 education leaders, teachers, lecturers, support staff and business-people.

Next year’s theme is Education 2030, which is underpinned by the Pearson Future of Skills 2030 Report and embraces a full examination of how uniquely human traits will be needed to interface with automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. And how digital tools are essential for the modern learning experience.

Rob Walden, festival organiser said “The IFL East, is more than just a one-off festival. It is a movement of interconnected educators and businesses, aligned with the same mission to inspire, be inspired and facilitate outstanding education”.

The launch affords an opportunity for interviews with distinguished guests and leading educationists, all whom are aligned to the movement.

The Department of Education’s challenge to the technology and science industry to revolutionize education was announced in August 2018 by Education Minister, Damian Hinds. To better promote industry and education collaboration, six challenge areas were issued.

These are to improve leadership, teaching practices; assessment processes; lifelong learning; teacher training and managing workload.

Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal said: “Founded in 2016 with a successful pilot, the festival has grown in size and status – and now commands one of the top spots in the UK education calendar.

“We are delighted to be a core partner and to be hosting the event again. The philosophy underpinning it aligns to our vision; by joining education and business we can change the educational landscape and aspirations of this region”.