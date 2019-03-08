Video

First look inside Tub and Cone - Colchester's new dessert lounge

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Take a sneak peek inside the new dessert lounge set to rival the likes of Kaspa's and Heavenly Desserts when it opens in Colchester this week.

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Tub and Cone is a family run business which will be serving up the sweetest waffles, milkshakes, crepes, ice creams, hot drinks - and not forgetting its vegan and gluten free alternatives - when it officially opens its doors on Friday, June 14.

The Khan Family, consisting of Kiran Syed, her husband Fawad Khan and their four children, aged four, five, eight and 11, took on the venture in November 2017 - after falling in love with ice cream as a family.

The dessert lounge, which can be found in Crouch Street, has been inspired by the children's love of visiting ice cream parlours, after their father worked in a number across London.

Speaking of the venture, Kiran said: "The team behind Tub and Cone have been absolutely fantastic, I can't thank them enough for all their hard work."

She continued: "I'd also like to thank my lovely children for being so patient with their parents during the long project - I'm really excited for us to finally open."

The lounge will be open from 11am to 10.30pm, seven days a week - and shortly customers will be able to purchase their sweet treats using Deliveroo.

Kiran has praised the team behind the new lounge - saying that her amazing builder Timothy Cowell from Purple Ladders has now become a fond friend, along with the many others who have become a part of the furniture at Tub and Cone.

Kiran paid a special mention to her architecht Thomas Chivers, Nathan Pudney and Josh Charlesworth from NEP Electricals and Building Services, designer Kamil Dado, and sign writers Ben Seaman and Darren Dawson from Express Sun Blinds.

Tub and Cone's arrival marks another new independent company joining the huge offering already available in the town.

Sam Good, business improvement district manager at Our Colchester, said: "With Colchester having a distinct array of independent businesses, the BID are focused on developing the independent brand of the town.

"Having an exciting new business like Tub and Cone enhances this aim and builds on the fantastic offering Colchester town centre has, not only with the Independent sector but retail and leisure overall. Welcome to Colchester Tub and Cone."

