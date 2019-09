Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

Deciding where to eat in Suffolk can often be a tough task.

The county is home to some of the nation's best cuisine and there are so many options of where to go.

There are a total of 6,595 food businesses operating across Suffolk, however some have much better food hygiene ratings than others.

Using the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website we have complied an interactive map showing which restaurants, cafes and takeaways earned a one or zero rating during an inspection in 2019.

Such a rating dictates the business must make 'Major' or 'Urgent' improvements in order to earn a higher rating during the next visit by an inspector.

The inspections are carried out by each local authority and then listed on the FSA website.

BARBERGH

- Cappadocia Barbecue Restaurant Fish Chips

Capel St Mary, Ipswich

Inspection: July 4, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Good

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- The George

High Street, Hadleigh

Inspection date: July 23, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

- Mandarin Chinese Takeaway

Cross Street, Sudbury

Inspection: June 24, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 0

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Major Improvement Necessary

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Urgent Improvement Necessary

- Munnings Tearoom & Emporium

Inspection date: June 19, 2019

High Street, Lavenham

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 0

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Improvement Necessary

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Generally Satisfactory

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY- Urgent Improvement Necessary

IPSWICH

- Fisher's the Butchers

Garrick Way, Ipswich

Inspection date: July 19, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Very Good

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Major Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Generally Satisfactory

MID SUFFOLK

- RJ Smith Butchers

High Street, Needham Market

Inspection date: March 22, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Major Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- Bluetops barista & Waffle House

Finborough Road, Stowmarket

Inspection date: July 11, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 0

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Urgent Improvement Necessary

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Major Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

WEST SUFFOLK

- Boosh

Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds

Inspection date: July 16, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- Humphrey's Butchers

Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds

Inspection date - February 20, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Generally Satisfactory

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- Jude's Ferry

Ferry Lane, West Row, Bury St Edmunds

Inspection date - July 9, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major improvement Necessary

- Meadow Cafe

West Suffolk Crematorium, School Road, Risby

Inspection date: June 25, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Good

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING - Very Good

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- Monza's Place

Park Lane, Newmarket

Inspection date: January 3, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITION OF FACILITIES AND BUILDING- Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- New Maharajah

High Street, Haverhill

Inspection date: February 7, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Major Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- Sakura

The Traverse, Bury St Edmunds

Inspection date: August 8, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Improvement Necessary

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- Street Level

Abbeygate, Bury St Edmunds

Inspection date: February 26, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- The Lounge

Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds

Inspection date - March 11, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Improvement Necessary

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

EAST SUFFOLK

- Bean House Kesgrave

Inspection date - February 5, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Generally Satisfactory

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Good

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- The Ole Frank

Gresham Avenue, Lowestoft

Inspection date - January 21, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Very Good

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Generally Satisfactory

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

- Ramsholt Arms

Dock Road, Woodbridge

Inspection date - February 20, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 1

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Improvement Necessary

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary

-Lowestoft Butchers

London Road South, Lowestoft

Inspection date - June 19, 2019

FOOD HYGIENE RATING - 0

HYGIENIC FOOD HANDLING - Major Improvement Necessary

CLEANLINESS AND CONDITIONS OF FACILITIES AND BUILDINGS - Major Improvement Necessary

MANAGEMENT OF FOOD SAFETY - Major Improvement Necessary