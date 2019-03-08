E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Holiday centre with luxury lodges and fishing lakes for sale

PUBLISHED: 13:15 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 21 August 2019

A holiday lettings business with fishing lakes is for sale at Badwell Ash. Picture: JOSEPH CASEY

Joseph Casey

A rural Suffolk holiday centre with fishing lakes, Scandinavian-style lodges and a cottage is up for sale for £1.4m.

This is the interior of one of the Scandinavian style lodges. Picture: JOSEPH CASEY

The four acre site at Badwell Ash, about 12 miles from Bury St Edmunds, is being sold by Fenn Wright.

There are four hand-crafted Scandinavian style lodges, alongside a series of fishing lakes which are well-stocked with large carp, tench, roach, rudd, perch and bream and are also a haven for wildlife.

Alongside the holiday business there is owner accommodation, Mill Cottage, a recently-renovated 17th century, part-timber framed home. Mill Cottage was previously a pair of cottages.

Fenn Wright said this was a tranquil setting, with three peaceful spring-fed lakes and a good range of course fishing in a woodland setting.

The holiday lodges have been completed to a high standard, they said, including fitted kitchens, steam showers and each has a private outdoor hot tub.

Each has a balcony extending over the water from where guests can fish.

Mill Cottage also has bi-fold doors from the kitchen opening on to a raised decking area, with views over Kingfisher Lake.

This is the interior of Mill Cottage. Picture: JOSEPH CASEY

Tom Good at Fenn Wright, said: "This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxurious lifestyle business. Although the lakes only opened in 2006, they have the appearance of being considerably more mature, having been abundantly planted with reeds, wild flowers, shrubs and trees.

"Badwell Ash Lodges began trading 13 years ago and quickly went on to establish itself as a profitable business with a high level of occupancy, around 70%, a high proportion of which is repeat business. Many guests return year after year, not only for the peace and tranquillity, but also for the variety of the fishing on offer."

