REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton Archant

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

The study, by Grant Thornton and Birketts, provides a yardstick against which the county can assess its economic performance and Suffolk-based businesses can benchmark themselves against their peers.

Although total turnover in the top 100 has increased, the turnover threshold for companies to be included in Suffolk Limited 2018 has decreased deom £15.6m last year to £14.9m this year.

There were 12 leavers and joiners in Suffolk Limited this year, leaving 88 ‘continuing’ companies featuring across both years.

