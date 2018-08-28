Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:39 28 November 2018

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Archant

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

The study, by Grant Thornton and Birketts, provides a yardstick against which the county can assess its economic performance and Suffolk-based businesses can benchmark themselves against their peers.

Although total turnover in the top 100 has increased, the turnover threshold for companies to be included in Suffolk Limited 2018 has decreased deom £15.6m last year to £14.9m this year.

There were 12 leavers and joiners in Suffolk Limited this year, leaving 88 ‘continuing’ companies featuring across both years.

Read our article about this year’s top 100 key findings here.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

2 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

Key study shows that Suffolk’s leading companies are ‘battening down the hatches in preparation for Brexit’

00:00 Jessica Hill
A view over Ipswich Town centre from the top of the Axa building in Civic Drive. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography *** Local Caption *** Free to use with credit

A new study revealing the true state of Suffolk’s leading businesses since the Brexit referendum shows that although turnover of the top 100 companies has increased, profit before tax remains flat.

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Yesterday, 16:46 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

One of Suffolk’s biggest employers makes its first foray into the pub industry

Yesterday, 16:37 Jessica Hill
Cock Horse reopens in Lavenham. Picture: Atalian Servest

A well-known pub in Lavenham is re-opening with a new look after being bought up by one of the county’s largest companies.

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

Yesterday, 07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Lizzie lightened our lives’ - Tributes paid to inspiring nine-year-old

Lizzie Bramall has died following a battle with a brain tumour Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide