Harwich wins share of government aid to support ferry routes hit by coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 04:05 21 May 2020

The Stena routes from Harwich are among those in line for state aid Picture: MICK WEBB

The Stena routes from Harwich are among those in line for state aid Picture: MICK WEBB

The Port of Harwich is in line for a share of a £35m government windfall to protect critical freight routes during the coronavirus crisis.

The Stena Harwich to Hoek van Holland and Harwich to Rotterdam routes are two of 16 routes run by six ferry companies in line for the support.

The government says it wants to protect the flow of critical goods such as food and medical supplies over next nine weeks, and therefore wants to safeguards 16 of “the most important routes which were previously at risk of closure due to a drop in demand as a result of COVID-19”.

The money will go towards ensuring there is enough freight capacity to prevent disruption to the flow of goods.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “By taking this action, we have helped protect the movement of goods and services in and out of the UK, safeguarding the flow of supplies across the Union.”

The routes will be designated as Public Service Obligation routes for a period of up to nine weeks.

