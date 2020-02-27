Family are bringing back coffee shop to village high street

Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro is in the former Coffee House premises that closed a year ago Picture: BEN LORD BEN LORD

A popular village coffee shop that closed a year ago is about to reopen under a new name that pays homage to a grandmother who died last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grandmother Beryl Rose is the inspiration behind the name and branding of the new Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro in Ixworth Picture: BEN LORD Grandmother Beryl Rose is the inspiration behind the name and branding of the new Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro in Ixworth Picture: BEN LORD

The Rambling Rose Coffee House and Bistro will open its doors on Saturday, February 29, at the former Coffee House premises in Ixworth's High Street.

It is being operated and managed by local residents the Lord family who say they are "delighted" to bring the facility back to the community.

Ben Lord, managing director of the family business and also chairman of Ixworth Parish Council, said the coffee shop paid tribute to his nan Beryl Rose in its name, colour scheme and even telephone number.

He said: "So, even though the bittersweet reality is she is not here to enjoy this in person, she's all around us still undoubtedly beaming with pride at what we're seeking to achieve"

Ben Lord, chairman of Ixworth Parish Council, is bringing back a coffee shop to Ixworth High Street with the help of his family Picture: GREGG BROWN Ben Lord, chairman of Ixworth Parish Council, is bringing back a coffee shop to Ixworth High Street with the help of his family Picture: GREGG BROWN

The premises has undergone an extensive renovation ahead of reopening at 9am on Saturday.

It will be run as a daytime coffee house and lunch venue seven days a week and the family also plan to open an evening bistro three nights a week from later in March.

Mr Lord said: "Ixworth has suffered greatly from the loss of a coffee shop in the last 12 months with other neighbouring High Street businesses having suffered a significant decline in footfall and consequential business.

You may also want to watch:

"We're absolutely delighted to bring this facility back to the community which will undoubtedly enhance not just our own business but that of our neighbouring businesses as well.

"Community is absolutely at the heart of our strategy and we have a number of plans over the coming year which will firmly see this facility established as a community hub offering some of the vital services communities need that would negate the need for travelling any distance.

"Equally, supporting local businesses in our supply chain is a fundamental aspect of the food and drink we will be serving."

He explained that back in the 1970s his nan would communicate with her sister using CB radio - without having the cost of the telephone - and her radio handle was Rambling Rose.

He added: "Nan also loved anything coffee flavoured. Very sadly, she passed away in April last year and as we thought about

how to brand this new business concept, my sister Emma lovingly suggested that we paid the ultimate tribute to nan in naming the business after her.

"It didn't stop there as the colour scheme features nan's favourite colours and even the telephone number for the business was the same telephone number she had for over 50 years."

The family's Arthrose Appeal for West Suffolk Hospital, through the My WiSH Charity, has to date raised almost £40,000 for the orthopaedic department to recognise its "consistently outstanding" care and treatment given to Mrs Rose.

Rambling Rose will be officially opened at 10am by Soren Sjolin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon from West Suffolk Hospital, alongside Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Lord added: "We have been absolutely overwhelmed by a huge amount of positive feedback and words of encouragement over the last few weeks and we're really looking forward to giving back once again to the community that has given our family so much for decades."