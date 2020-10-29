Street food market could be coming to Colchester

An open-air street food market is seeking out the perfect location in Colchester to bring foodie fans together in a socially-distanced space.

An open-air street market, called Junkyard Market, could be making its way to Colchester. Picture: JUNKYARD MARKET An open-air street market, called Junkyard Market, could be making its way to Colchester. Picture: JUNKYARD MARKET

Junkyard Market has enjoyed huge success in other parts of the UK, reflecting the current emphasis on outdoor socialising as Covid-19 continues to disrupt people’s lives.

More than 27,000 people were able to enjoy the bustling food and drink market in Norwich during August and September, with extensive safety rules and regulations in place.

Now the owners are on a mission to spread the joy of the urban project which welcomes people of all ages, including children, over a period of seven weekends in November and December.

Junkyard are also well known for contributing towards community causes.

Callum McCormick, head of growth, said: “We can’t wait to bring the market to Colchester and hope local businesses and organisations can help us.

“Ideally we are looking for underused car parks or other open spaces. We work with a lot of developers and car park operators and use those spaces while they wait for development. The perfect size would be 1,500 square metres but we are open to discussions.

“The important thing is creating a fun destination for people while ensuring they are safe in the current climate.”

If you can help Junkyard Market, email callum@afterdarkpromotions.co.uk or visit their website for more information.