Hot tubs and even one bedroom caravans - How the caravanning world is changing to suit modern tastes

PUBLISHED: 15:01 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 13 February 2019

Parkdean's new four bedroom lodges. Picture: Parkdean

Archant

Parkdean Resorts, which runs holiday parks in Suffolk and Norfolk, has announced what’s new in 2019 - and it might be make caravan parks seem more luxurious than you’d expect.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park, near Lowestoft, is getting a £697,000 upgrade, including 14 new caravans at £329,000 and two new four bedroom lodges at £146,000, as well as an updated adventure play area for youngsters.

It’s part of a £5.6m investment that holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts has set out across its collection of parks in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, Suffolk and Lincolnshire for the 2019 holiday season.

In an innovative move for the sector, 53 one-bedroom caravans will be launched across 12 parks, specifically designed for couples and including pet friendly accommodation – a customer profile that Parkdean Resorts has identified as an area it is keen to develop.

Chief executive John Waterworth said: “We have lots of people that come along in twos on holiday so we will be introducing one-bedroom caravans for the first time with young couples, empty nesters and retired people in mind.”

Due to the increasing demand for lodge holidays, lodges will be expanded across parks – particularly those with four bedrooms.

Hot tubs have also proved popular and 16 will be added to a number of existing models in key lodge destinations across the UK.

With a primary focus on new accommodation, over £3.5m will bring a mix of 148 caravans and lodges to the region’s parks, of which £957k will see 43 new caravans added to Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth alone as part of a wider investment of £40.7m across the company this year.

And with an added focus on then luxury end of the market, new caravans and lodges have been introduced with a higher specification. Models from popular brands such as Victory Leisure Homes and Carnaby Caravans are now available at many ownership parks for the first time.

