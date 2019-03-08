Popular Leather and Sheepskin shop prepares to close after 25 years

A Woodbridge shop which was only meant to stay in the town for four months is preparing to close its doors after 25 years.

Leather and Sheepskin Limited, which sits at the top of the town's Thoroughfare, will be closing on May 11 due to the retirement of owner Peter Phillips.

Mr Phillips took over the shop, formerly Adams Apple, in October 1993.

It was initially meant to be a pop up shop but, after receiving a positive reception, Mr Phillips decided to renew his lease.

A quarter of a decade later, the shop remains.

“We took this on a short-term lease but we were so successful over that Christmas,” said Mr Phillips.

To begin with the shop only sold leather jackets. Over time the shop's stock diversified to include handbags, hats and a number of other items including toy sheep.

The sheep in particular have become synonymous with the store, often featuring prominently in the shop window.

“We sell two or three a week,” said Mr Phillips. “Over the years I think we have sold hundreds and they have gone all over the world.”

While many of the store's fluffy familiars have gone on to new homes around the world, the shop now only has a few sheep left in stock.

“It feels funny not having them in the window,” said Mr Phillips.

Aside from the sheep, Mr Phillips said that the shop's other top sellers over the years had been leather handbags.

He said that the shop had sold around 1,000 a year.

Mr Phillips said that the shop's location in Woodbridge had made it an attraction to both visitors and locals alike.

“The Thoroughfare is the best place to be,” said Mr Phillips.

“We have been very lucky, our customers have been very loyal and come back year after year.”

Some customers have even been stocking up on some of the shop's signature items so they can continue to enjoy them for years to come.

Mr Phillips said that the people of Woodbridge had been very supportive when it came to the shop's closure.

“Everything seems to have come together and it feels like the right time,” said Mr Phillips.

“People have been coming in and wishing me all the best.”

Leather and Sheepskin Limited will have its final day of trading on May 11.