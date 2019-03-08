E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Is this Suffolk cottage the UK's best place to take your dog on holiday?

PUBLISHED: 10:49 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 24 October 2019

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

A dog-friendly Suffolk cottage firm has been recognised as one of the UK's top destinations for those wanting to holiday with their four-legged friends.

Richard and Jacqui Gooding, owners of Letheringham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRichard and Jacqui Gooding, owners of Letheringham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards.

The awards were launched to recognise the growing demand for top-class holidays in the UK and to celebrate the country's best loved holiday spots and were judged by a panel of industry experts.

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLetheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages was set up in 2015 by Richard Gooding and Jacqui Fairey and proved an instant hit.

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLetheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In 2017 they won Visit England Dog Friendly Business Award and continue to specialise in luxurious yet truly dog friendly accommodation.

Ms Fairy added: "We are over the moon to be a finalist and particularly excited as this is their first UK based awards.

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLetheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It's so exciting for our cottages to be recognised in this way as providing the best we can offer to both guests and their dogs is so important to us."

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed after lorry crash

The A14 is closed eastbound near Bury St Edmunds after two lorries collided Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this Suffolk cottage the UK’s best place to take your dog on holiday?

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham United

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Trevor Clarke in the first half of the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Air ambulance responds after woman suffers fall

A rapid response ambulance was alerted. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists