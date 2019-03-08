Is this Suffolk cottage the UK's best place to take your dog on holiday?

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages, near Woodbridge, has reached the finals of the iPaper Staycation Dog Friendly Accommodation Awards. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN 2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

A dog-friendly Suffolk cottage firm has been recognised as one of the UK's top destinations for those wanting to holiday with their four-legged friends.

Richard and Jacqui Gooding, owners of Letheringham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Richard and Jacqui Gooding, owners of Letheringham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The awards were launched to recognise the growing demand for top-class holidays in the UK and to celebrate the country's best loved holiday spots and were judged by a panel of industry experts.

Letheringham Water Mill Cottages was set up in 2015 by Richard Gooding and Jacqui Fairey and proved an instant hit.

In 2017 they won Visit England Dog Friendly Business Award and continue to specialise in luxurious yet truly dog friendly accommodation.

Ms Fairy added: "We are over the moon to be a finalist and particularly excited as this is their first UK based awards.

"It's so exciting for our cottages to be recognised in this way as providing the best we can offer to both guests and their dogs is so important to us."