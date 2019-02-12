Partly Cloudy

Pub-restaurant business faced with rising costs and dispute with HMRC to be wound up

PUBLISHED: 17:58 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 20 February 2019

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Archant

A family pub-restaurant business which became embroiled in a dispute with the tax man has collapsed,

Liquidators involved in winding up Stuart Inns Ltd, which operated the Long Melford Swan, The Hadleigh Ram, Lavenham Greyhound, Duck Deli at Long Melford and previously, The Old Crown at Girton in Cambridgeshire, said the cost of the legal proceedings with HMRC, rises in the living wage, prices and business rates, as well as pension contributions, had all taken their toll.

The business, launched in 2011, was run by siblings Oliver Macmillan, Lorna Pissarro and Iain Macmillan, along with their father Andrew Macmillan, also a director and chairman.

But it was unable to continue after hitting financial problems and it was decided the business, based at Shotgate, near Wickford in Essex, should be wound up voluntarily following a general meeting in February 2019.

Darren Wilson of DKF Insolvency Limited was appointed liquidator of Stuart Inns Ltd on February 12.

A statement from DKF said: “The company had been previously involved in a dispute with HMRC which had resulted in legal proceedings being instigated which the company had been defending.

“Unfortunately, the costs of defending these proceedings and increases to the living wage, pension contributions, increases in business rates, price increases due to imports with a weak pound and other increased costs, the business was unable to continue.

“Out of the four sites the company previously operated, one in Girton, Cambridgeshire, had already closed prior to the liquidators’ appointment. However, the remaining three sites have been sold and a number of jobs saved.”

