‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre in Bury St Edmunds has been forced to close because of “poor trading conditions” caused by Covid-19.

The garden centre, in Hollow Road, announced it would be closing in autumn 2020.

A post on the centre’s Facebook page said: “Due to poor trading conditions caused by coronavirus, Marlows Home and Garden will be closing down.

“We expect the closure to be complete by autumn 2020.

“We would like to thank all of our amazing customers for the support shown during these difficult times.”

The centre reassured customers with outstanding vouchers that they could get a full refund by contacting the centre.

Shoppers expressed their sadness at the garden centre shutting.

One wrote on Facebook: “Before I retired and moved I would visit Marlows most weeks, sometimes several times a week, and loved the shop, the garden centre and the staff.

“I’m so sad to hear if the closure and will be thinking if all the staff during this very difficult time.”

Another person wrote: “So sad to hear about this. It’s part of Bury St Edmunds. Me and my NHS buddies were looking forward to coming for a lovely breakfast after all this had died down.

“You were all so kind at the start of this pandemic even giving my friend a loo roll or two and free coffee as she had just finished nights. This is such a shame.”

The post has been shared over 500 times, and has received nearly 600 comments.

