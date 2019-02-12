Partly Cloudy

Profits soar at flour mill as it moves more towards retail market

PUBLISHED: 11:57 19 February 2019

Marriages enjoyed a good financial performance to April 2018, figures show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marriages enjoyed a good financial performance to April 2018, figures show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operating profit at an Essex flour milling firm has soared, in spite of a fire.

Marriages director Barry Humble says the company operates in a 'highly competitive market place' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMarriages director Barry Humble says the company operates in a 'highly competitive market place' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family milling business Marriages, which can trace its roots back to the mid-17th century, saw profits more than double from £156K in 2017 to £322K to the year ended April 2018.

Gross margins rose by 3% to 23% as a result of a “continued strategic move from commodity products to more retail-based products,” director Barry Humble said in the company’s strategic report.

Profit after tax was £248K compared to £83K in 2017, and turnover soared from £12.5m to £15m.

In September 2017, the company, which is based at an historic mill in Chelmsford and employs around 43 staff, suffered a fire at its production site in Lincolnshire which resulted in exceptional costs of £401K, including £152K for future repair costs. It received an insurance payout of £855K and the claim in ongoing in relation to the business interruption element, it said.

Marriage's feed products pictured are James Marriage and Peter Marriage, who are descendants of the company's founders Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEMarriage's feed products pictured are James Marriage and Peter Marriage, who are descendants of the company's founders Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

“The company operates in a highly competitive market place,” said director Barry Humble.

“To combat the constant threat from competitor pricing in all sectors, the company aims to focus on producing a high quality product and providing an efficient and customer-friendly service.

“Weather can also have an adverse impact on the profitability of the business. In order to minimise this risk the company has endeavoured to spread its customer base across a range of different business sectors.”

Currency exchange rates pose a potential risk to the company, he said, as it relied on imported goods for some of its raw materials and fluctuations could have an impact.

