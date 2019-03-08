E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dedham restaurant gets a top 100 placing

PUBLISHED: 11:46 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 18 September 2019

The team at Milsoms in Dedham, which has been named as one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK. Picture: MILSOMS HOTELS

Milsoms Hotels

Milsoms in Dedham has been included in the top 100 restaurants in the Uk by an online fine dining guide.

Milsoms at Dedham has been picked as one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK by online restaurant guide SquareMeal.

Milsoms opened in 2001 and is part of the family-owned Milsoms restaurant and hotel group.

It is open every day and has 15 hotel rooms and a bar and brasserie.

Online restaurant guide SquareMeal received thousands of votes from across the country and reviews from members of the public, to come up with its Top 100 in the British Isles.

Catering manager Geoff Hare said: "We were really excited to learn that Milsoms in Dedham had been included in the Top 100 Restaurants in the UK - thank you to our customers who voted for us and of course, thank you to the great team who work in the restaurant and made this possible."

Milsoms at Dedham is now a AA 4-star hotel, along with The Pier at Harwich and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, having gained another AA star rating.

Milsom Hotels and Restaurants is based at Dedham.

The group includes Le Talbooth, Maison Talbooth, Milsoms and Idle Waters in Dedham. The Pier at Harwich and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

