Suffolk pub named as one of Britain's best post-walk pints

The Maybush Inn, in Waldringield, is one of 12 regional finalists in the 'Britain's Best Post-Walk Pints' accolade. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The Maybush is known for being a popular wateringhole for hikers in Waldringfield - and now it is one of 12 regional finalists in the running to become 'Britain's Best Post-Walk Pint'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Maybush in Waldringield has been named as a finalist in Britain's Best Post Walk pint. Picture: MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE The Maybush in Waldringield has been named as a finalist in Britain's Best Post Walk pint. Picture: MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE

Mountain Warehouse has today announced the list of its regional finalists battling it out for the annual pub accolade.

Perched on the banks of the River Deben, The Maybush in Waldringfield has been voted into the final and will represent the East of England in the competition.

Read more: 9 of the best riverside pubs in Suffolk

Every year the Mountain Warehouse embarks on a quest to find the nation's favourite pub to rest weary legs after a ramble nearby. The 2018 winner of the award was the Ben Nevis Inn in Fort William; a rural gem loved by tourists and locals alike, at the foot of the Scottish mountain.

This year more than 250 stores across the UK were asked to nominate their favourite local walk and pub. These were then judged by a Mountain Warehouse Panel based on the pubs' proximity to local walking routes, its food and drink offerings, and facilities and customer experience.

From today, Friday August 2, members of the public are able to vote for their favourite pub - with the winner receiving an engraved tankard trophy and a £500 bar tab to share a celebratory drink with locals.

You can vote for your winner here.

Upon voting, you will be offered a 15% off code for your next purchase and will be entered into Mountain Warehouse's prize competition to win £100 worth of vouchers.

Voting closes on Friday, August 23 and a winner will be chosen the week beginning September 16 - with the most votes deciding the winner.

Read our food review of The Maybush Inn here.