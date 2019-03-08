Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk pub named as one of Britain's best post-walk pints

PUBLISHED: 19:29 02 August 2019

The Maybush Inn, in Waldringield, is one of 12 regional finalists in the 'Britain's Best Post-Walk Pints' accolade. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The Maybush Inn, in Waldringield, is one of 12 regional finalists in the 'Britain's Best Post-Walk Pints' accolade. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The Maybush is known for being a popular wateringhole for hikers in Waldringfield - and now it is one of 12 regional finalists in the running to become 'Britain's Best Post-Walk Pint'.

The Maybush in Waldringield has been named as a finalist in Britain's Best Post Walk pint. Picture: MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSEThe Maybush in Waldringield has been named as a finalist in Britain's Best Post Walk pint. Picture: MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE

Mountain Warehouse has today announced the list of its regional finalists battling it out for the annual pub accolade.

Perched on the banks of the River Deben, The Maybush in Waldringfield has been voted into the final and will represent the East of England in the competition.

Read more: 9 of the best riverside pubs in Suffolk

Every year the Mountain Warehouse embarks on a quest to find the nation's favourite pub to rest weary legs after a ramble nearby. The 2018 winner of the award was the Ben Nevis Inn in Fort William; a rural gem loved by tourists and locals alike, at the foot of the Scottish mountain.

This year more than 250 stores across the UK were asked to nominate their favourite local walk and pub. These were then judged by a Mountain Warehouse Panel based on the pubs' proximity to local walking routes, its food and drink offerings, and facilities and customer experience.

From today, Friday August 2, members of the public are able to vote for their favourite pub - with the winner receiving an engraved tankard trophy and a £500 bar tab to share a celebratory drink with locals.

You can vote for your winner here.

Upon voting, you will be offered a 15% off code for your next purchase and will be entered into Mountain Warehouse's prize competition to win £100 worth of vouchers.

Voting closes on Friday, August 23 and a winner will be chosen the week beginning September 16 - with the most votes deciding the winner.

Read our food review of The Maybush Inn here.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager facing jail for carrying knives onto railway station platform

Bury St Edmunds railway station platform Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Police investigate racist graffiti on Suffolk village road signs

Racist graffiti was written on road signs in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER

Laws branded ‘toothless’ amid huge decline in Trading Standards prosecutions

Trading Standards took part in a recent multiagency operation in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists