Edge of town location for housing association

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 23 November 2018

Colne Housing staff outside their new office with Knowledge Gateway head of operations Jamie Burns and project manager Matt Brown. Picture: DAVE HIGGLETON

Archant

Archant

Colne Housing is excited about the future and plans to move to the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway research and technology park.

The housing association, which provides 3,200 affordable homes in Essex and Suffolk, will be moving its head office to the latest phase of Parkside Office Village on the Knowledge Gateway at the University’s Colchester Campus from mid-December.

The lease on Colne’s offices at Digby House in Causton Road, Colchester, has been terminated because the owners of the building want to turn it into flats.

Parkside offers Colne Housing a modern new setting for its 50 staff as it positions itself at the forefront of Colchester’s innovative business community. Just off the main A133 on the outskirts of Colchester, the new office is accessible to Colne’s customers and visitors.

Sara Thakkar, Chief Executive of Colne Housing, said: “We are really pleased to be part of a dynamic new setting as we embark on the next chapter of our modernisation journey.

“The building is equipped for our teams to provide a high standard of customer services and allows us to fulfil our plans to deliver an effective new Contact Centre and digital service options.”

Colne has already informed its 4,000 customers and partners of their new address and how to get there. They will hold a public open event in the New Year when anyone can come and see the new facilities.

The Knowledge Gateway is an emerging ecosystem of science, technology and digital creative companies plus forward-thinking organisations.

Colne already has strong links with the University after collaborating with Essex researchers to investigate the impact of welfare reform.

Parkside Office Village is the latest phase of the Knowledge Gateway to be completed. In early 2019, the new £12m Innovation Centre will open to provide a home to more than 50 technology-focused SMEs.

