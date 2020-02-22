Plans to expand popular town market withdrawn

An outside view of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Proposals to extend a popular shopping and eating destination in Woodbridge have been withdrawn.

Inside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Inside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The New Street Market at the Bull Ride in New Street has become home to a number of small business since it opened last summer.

The centre is currently home to businesses selling homeware, flowers and garden furniture as well as cafe/deli,

Plans submitted to East Suffolk Council retroactively, hoped to see the introduction of a well-being spa and a 60 seater pizza restaurant to the space.

Treatment rooms were proposed for former residential accommodation while an old studio space would have become the pizzeria.

Plants from the flower shop in New Street Market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Plants from the flower shop in New Street Market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Spa facilities have since been opened at the premises but the full application has now been withdrawn from the council.

Prior to the withdrawal a number of objections had been made to the plans including from Woodbridge Town Council (WTC) who recommended East Suffolk Council turn down the plans.

In documents submitted to East Suffolk, WTC said: "Woodbridge Town Council wishes to promote development and increased employment opportunities in the New Street area however feel this development is not suitable for such a location.

"There is limited on road parking for residents so pressure on the parking capacity caused by an increase in visitors to the area is only likely to exacerbate the problem - the business currently in situ is already causing problems."

Local residents also submitted objections to the plans with further concerns about the amount of traffic in the area as well as concerns about potential noise and smells from the restaurant.

No information as to why the application was withdrawn was submitted with the plans.

New Street Market was contacted for comment.