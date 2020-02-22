E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans to expand popular town market withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 19:14 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:14 22 February 2020

An outside view of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

An outside view of New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Proposals to extend a popular shopping and eating destination in Woodbridge have been withdrawn.

Inside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDInside New Street Market in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The New Street Market at the Bull Ride in New Street has become home to a number of small business since it opened last summer.

The centre is currently home to businesses selling homeware, flowers and garden furniture as well as cafe/deli,

Plans submitted to East Suffolk Council retroactively, hoped to see the introduction of a well-being spa and a 60 seater pizza restaurant to the space.

Treatment rooms were proposed for former residential accommodation while an old studio space would have become the pizzeria.

Plants from the flower shop in New Street Market Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPlants from the flower shop in New Street Market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

Spa facilities have since been opened at the premises but the full application has now been withdrawn from the council.

Prior to the withdrawal a number of objections had been made to the plans including from Woodbridge Town Council (WTC) who recommended East Suffolk Council turn down the plans.

In documents submitted to East Suffolk, WTC said: "Woodbridge Town Council wishes to promote development and increased employment opportunities in the New Street area however feel this development is not suitable for such a location.

"There is limited on road parking for residents so pressure on the parking capacity caused by an increase in visitors to the area is only likely to exacerbate the problem - the business currently in situ is already causing problems."

Local residents also submitted objections to the plans with further concerns about the amount of traffic in the area as well as concerns about potential noise and smells from the restaurant.

No information as to why the application was withdrawn was submitted with the plans.

New Street Market was contacted for comment.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home loss to Oxford United

Josh Earl and Luke Woolfenden involved as tempers flare towards the end go the Oxford United match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

What changes could the Ipswich traffic taskforce make – and who decides?

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere wants the borough to be part of the discussions on new travel solutions in the town. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Vintage Bond-style Rolex watch sells for £150k at Suffolk auction

The rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch, which sold for £150,000 Picture: LOCKDALES

Strong winds blowing in for next few days

Wind speeds are set to pick up on Sunday (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Oxford United

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24