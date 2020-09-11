E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New shop owner hopes to bolster town’s footfall during difficult time for retailers

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 September 2020

Teresa Potts is the new owner of the British Red Cross building and is going to be opening an antiques shop in the premise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teresa Potts is the new owner of the British Red Cross building and is going to be opening an antiques shop in the premise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman set to open a brand new shop in a popular Suffolk market town hopes she can bring light to the high street in a tough time.

Teresa Potts hopes her new shop can help bring footfall to Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTeresa Potts hopes her new shop can help bring footfall to Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teresa Potts recently got planning permission to turn the former Red Cross training centre in Woodbridge into an antiques shop.

The space, which sits just away from the town’s main shopping area, has been empty for over four years.

The new space will sell a mixture of antique and retro goods as well as paintings and furniture.

Bucking the trend of many local businesses, Mrs Potts and her husband have been running the business as a sideline online for over 10 years and were eagerly looking to move into a physical shop.

Teresa Potts will be opening her new antiques shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTeresa Potts will be opening her new antiques shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s been such a long time coming,” said Mrs Potts.

“We are just happy to get in there now.”

The new shop opening comes at a difficult time for retailers in Woodbridge with a number of shop units in the town now empty.

The town lost some retailers, such as lingerie brand Sweet Dreams, as a result of the pandemic while some others have been closed for several months.

Mrs Potts hopes that her new business will go someway in helping attract more shoppers in the town.

“If we can go in any way in helping people with pushing footfall into the town,” said Mrs Potts.

James Lightfoot, chairman of the business and tourism association Choose Woodbridge, said: “Like many high streets around the UK, Woodbridge has struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, we have a fabulous assortment of resilient independent businesses supported by an enthusiastic and passionate local community.”

Mr Lightfoot said that although there were a few empty shops in town new ventures had popped up but that some empty units had been caused by business relocations.

“We are thrilled to hear that a new antiques shop is also in the pipeline and will continue to work with local landlords to encourage more independents into our town,” Mr Lightfoot said.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support new and existing businesses to flourish.

Mrs Potts hopes that the new shop will be able to open in November.

