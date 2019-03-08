E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Poundland to be turned into new 24-hour gym if plans accepted

PUBLISHED: 19:03 11 November 2019

The old Poundland in Stowmarket could be turned into a new 24-hour gym if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PUREGYM

The old Poundland in Stowmarket could be turned into a new 24-hour gym if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PUREGYM

A former pound store in Stowmarket is set to be turned into a new state of the art, 24-hour gym facility.

An application has been made for the former Poundland store in Union Street off Gipping Way to be turned into a 700sqft exercise space run by PureGym.

The application proposes that the building will be split into two areas, a retail site and an exercise area which will feature a gym floor with various weight machines, a functional gym area, a free weights section and an activity area which will be split from the main gym by a screen.

There will also be a changing area, toilets and staff offices in the building which has been left empty since Poundland closed.

The new branch is set to create 13 full-time jobs and two part-time jobs and will use the existing 106 space car park for its visitors.

According to the plans, the gym would be open 24/7 providing an exercise space for fitness fanatics at any time of the day.

There is currently only one PureGym in Suffolk which can be found in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich.

A store is due to open at Haverhill Retail park in the coming months which would make the Stowmarket site the third in the county.

The plans will need to be given the go ahead by Mid Suffolk District council before any construction can begin. They validated the submission on October 23 and a decision will be made in the coming months.

The gym is understood to be the first 24-hour gym in the Suffolk town. Each member will have a PIN number which they will use when entering the gym allowing the facility to be open at all hours of the day.

There will also by a range of classes available in the activity room which can be booked by members.

