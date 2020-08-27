LOOK inside new eco-friendly hair salon

Owners Sophie Thompson and Janene Bush, pictured far right, opened their salon in August, after origianl plans to open in May were delayed by Covid. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY © Robert Foyers

An eco-friendly hair salon has opened in Woodbridge - with a little help from other local businesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Quay Street Collective opened on August 1 at the former site of Smashing Wines in Woodbridge. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY The Quay Street Collective opened on August 1 at the former site of Smashing Wines in Woodbridge. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

The Quay Street Collective opened its doors on August 1 - several months after initial plans to open in May, bringing eight new jobs to the area.

Situated at the former site of Smashing Wines, the ethos of new owners Sophie Thompson and Janene Bush is: “Being better for you, for our team, for our planet.”

MORE: Concerns over future of historic Woodbridge Riverside cinema

They added: “We’re really excited to open our salon in a town which is so supportive of our sustainable ethos.

The Quay Collective is fitted with reclaimed wood as part of the salon's sustainability ethos. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY The Quay Collective is fitted with reclaimed wood as part of the salon's sustainability ethos. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

“We hope that by working together with our clients and the community that even small changes can encourage a big environmental impact.

“Many of us are looking at how we can make eco-friendly swaps in our daily lives to benefit the planet.

You may also want to watch:

“Quay Street Collective offers clients the luxury of a high-end salon, but with the knowledge that the products being used are supporting sustainable values.”

The interior of the Quay Street salon with help from local businesses such as Archway Carpets, Woodbridge Kitchen Shop and Smith and Saunders. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY The interior of the Quay Street salon with help from local businesses such as Archway Carpets, Woodbridge Kitchen Shop and Smith and Saunders. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Extensive research has ensured the salon is fitted with sustainable furniture and reclaimed wood – while single-use plastic has been minimised wherever possible, creating a contemporary environment.

All of the products used in the salon are by Davines, a beauty brand which uses renewable electric energy and natural ingredients while reducing excess packaging.

David Bollati, president of the company, said: “By creating beauty sustainably, we encourage people to take care of themselves, of the environment in which they live and work, and of the things they love.”

The Quay Collective Team is passionate about working with nearby companies and was created with help from Lilac Thyme, Three Sixty Property Solutions Ltd, Smith & Saunders, Archway Carpets, Woodbridge Kitchen Shop, NB Interiors UK, Leiston Press and Bloom Content Creation.

The Woodbridge salon is offering personalised consultations and goodie bags for new clients. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY The Woodbridge salon is offering personalised consultations and goodie bags for new clients. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Clients are now able to book in for personalised consultations, cuts, colouring and bespoke hair treatments, while all newcomers are being sent home with a goodie bag of mini products, healthy snacks and hand sanitiser.

Owners Sophie and Janene are also hoping to team up with The Table Woodbridge in the future, to offer client lunches at the salon when Covid restrictions allow.

MORE: Survey finds 90% of people in Woodbridge will shop locally after lockdown