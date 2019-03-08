Sunny

School children get the chance to be a roofer for the day

PUBLISHED: 11:41 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 13 May 2019

Roof repair, worker with white gloves replacing gray tiles or shingles on house with blue sky as background and copy space, Roofing - construction worker standing on a roof covering it with tiles Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Roof repair, worker with white gloves replacing gray tiles or shingles on house with blue sky as background and copy space, Roofing - construction worker standing on a roof covering it with tiles Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Getty Images

Suffolk school pupils will be given the chance to try their hand at being a roofer for a day to gain insight into the trade.

Suffolk school children are getting the chance to be a roofer for the day. Picture: GETTY IMAGESSuffolk school children are getting the chance to be a roofer for the day. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Youngsters, aged 16, from local high schools will be invited to a roofing taster sessions on the practice rigs at the Eastern Region Roof Training Group centre near Ipswich.

Pupils from Holbrook Academy, Claydon High School, Stoke High School, Chantry Academy and Parkside Academy have previously visited the site and gained valuable experience.

The opportunity has been made possible thanks funding of almost £70,000 from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

A spokesman for the Eastern Region Roof Training Group said: "We are very grateful for the funding which will allow us to encourage a new generation of young roofers. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to reach out to more schools in the area and really engage with young people at a crucial time in their decision making for their future."

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon's famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

