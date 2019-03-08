School children get the chance to be a roofer for the day
PUBLISHED: 11:41 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 13 May 2019
Suffolk school pupils will be given the chance to try their hand at being a roofer for a day to gain insight into the trade.
Youngsters, aged 16, from local high schools will be invited to a roofing taster sessions on the practice rigs at the Eastern Region Roof Training Group centre near Ipswich.
Pupils from Holbrook Academy, Claydon High School, Stoke High School, Chantry Academy and Parkside Academy have previously visited the site and gained valuable experience.
The opportunity has been made possible thanks funding of almost £70,000 from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).
A spokesman for the Eastern Region Roof Training Group said: "We are very grateful for the funding which will allow us to encourage a new generation of young roofers. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to reach out to more schools in the area and really engage with young people at a crucial time in their decision making for their future."