Find out which businesses have just moved into a £100m research and technology park

PUBLISHED: 15:12 15 February 2019

Parkside Office Village in Colchester

Archant

The latest phase of an office development that’s part of the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway research and technology park is now fully let.

Four businesses have recently moved into the 16,000 sq ft Parkside Office Village, which is part of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway, an emerging ecosystem of science, technology and digital creative companies based at the University’s Colchester Campus at Wivenhoe Park.

Being based on the university campus enables businesses to benefit from a campus location, and connect with academic researchers and a pool of students and graduates.

The first phase of Parkside Office Village opened in 2016 and is already occupied by more than 20 companies and organisations, including University spinouts and private businesses.

The latest tenants to move into the offices are the charity Royal Association for Deaf People and the tech company Acumentive, which specialises in real-time asset location and management solutions.

They join the housing association Colne Housing, and global business process outsourcing company MSX International (MSXI), which has relocated its technology arm, Global Technology Services (GTS), there from central Colchester.

The next ambitious phase for the Knowledge Gateway sees the opening of the 40,000 sq ft £10m Innovation Centre, which will provide a home to more than 50 companies.

Ewan Dodds from Whybrow, which acted as joint lettings agents with Fenn Wright, said: ”At a time of great economic uncertainty, the successful letting of this entire phase virtually at practical completion is testament to the high quality of the scheme.

“This underlines the appeal of Colchester as a major office location and the undoubted draw of the university, which recently secured the title of University of the Year at the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards 2018.”

University registrar Bryn Morris said he had been “thrilled” with the level of interest in the latest phase of the development.

“We are very pleased to welcome companies which reflect many aspects of our research agenda and educational focus,” he said.

The 40–acre Knowledge Gateway site has planning permission for 400,000sq.ft of R&D/office development and forms an integral part of the University’s Colchester Campus.

