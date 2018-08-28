Heavy Showers

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

PUBLISHED: 09:30 12 November 2018

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Archant

Samuel Shutlar, the director of the building firm Samuel David Construction, which went under this summer with debts of more than £1m, has been declared bankrupt.

The 30 year-old, of Mayhew Road, Rendlesham, set up the company, based on Quayside in Woodbridge, in June 2012.

Samuel David Construction owes money to 73 businesses and individuals all over East Anglia.

Suffolk police are investigating allegations of financial misconduct with regards to Samuel David Construction, pending a report from the liquidators.

Liquidation proceedings are ongoing with the insolvency practitioners Parker Andrews in Norwich.

The list of creditors includes £120,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs, the Funding Circle, a London-based peer-to-peer lender to which Samuel David Construction owed £120,000, and JP Metalworks on Farthing Road in Ipswich, which is listed as being owed £17,166.

Mr Shutlar was also a director for the business and tourism association Choose Woodbridge. The directors of Choose Woodbridge accepted his resignation from this position on July 13.

A report was published on November 6 on the Gazette, an official public record site, which states a bankrupcy order date was made for Samuel Shutlar on October 25.

The name of the petitioner was Travis Perkins Trading Company.

09:30 Jessica Hill
