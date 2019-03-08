Building industry Oscars highlight the best

Barratt Developments building site manager James Wells has won a regional Pride in the Job award from the NHBC for his work on the Walton Gate development in Felixstowe. Picture: STEVE BAKER Barratt Homes

Suffolk building site manager James Wells has won a regional Pride in the Job award for his work at Walton Gate, Felixstowe.

Barratt Homes, a typical kitchen in a property at Walton Gate, Felixstowe.Picture: STEVE BAKER. Barratt Homes, a typical kitchen in a property at Walton Gate, Felixstowe.Picture: STEVE BAKER.

James Wells,37, won a regional award from the NHBC, the National House Building Council, for the quality of the homes he and his team are building in Suffolk.

He has worked for Barratt Homes, the housebuilder for four years, is originally from Wymondham and now lives in Bucklesham.

This is his second Pride in the Job Award win for his work at the Walton Gate development.

He said: "To win another Pride in the Job award is amazing and demonstrates the great efforts we go to at Walton Gate to deliver the best possible homes.

"I couldn't have done it without my team around me who make outstanding progress every day on site."

The Pride in the Job awards are known as the Oscars of the housebuilding industry and recognise the best run building sites in the country and are the highest accolade a site manager can achieve. Mark Coles, managing director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties said: "These awards recognise not only the very best new homes and well known sites.

Customers can look out for the awards as a quality mark knowing their home has been built to the highest standard possible.

"To win more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 15 years in a row is a real point of difference which shows how committed we are to building

This year in total 84 site managers at Barratt Homes developments won a Pride in the Job Quality award, more than any other housebuilder.

In addition to spot checks from the NHBC site managers are judged on on their consistency, attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety with just 450 individual winners chosen from more than 16,000 entrants.