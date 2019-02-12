Sunshine and Showers

Barker Storey Matthews is the most active regional property agent

PUBLISHED: 10:33 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 08 March 2019

Steve Hawkins, managing director Barker Storey Matthews

Steve Hawkins, managing director Barker Storey Matthews

Barker Storey Matthews

For the sixth year in succession, Barker Storey Matthews has been identified as the most active commercial property agent in the East of England.

EGI has also positioned the firm as the most active agent in the region in four out of five commercial property sub-sectors.

Since 2013, Barker Storey Matthews - whose offices are in Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Huntingdon and Peterborough - has been awarded the title of East of England Overall Winner in the EGi Deals Competition.

This year’s competition has also seen Barker Storey Matthews secure the number one position as the top dealing regional agent in the retail, the investment, the office and the industrial sectors – the latter two for the second successive year.

The annual competition is open to commercial agents, including national firms, who complete commercial property transactions in Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and is assessed on the volume of deals done - covering both lettings and sales.

Managing director Steve Hawkins said: “We operate in a region of national significance, yet it is dominated by regional property players.

“To triumph in this competiton against our regional peers and national agents and to achieve accolades year after year is gratifying.”

Topic Tags:

