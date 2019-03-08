Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Southwold, Aldeburgh and Darsham bakeries sales expected to rocket to £2.5m

PUBLISHED: 11:58 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 26 June 2019

Husband and wife team Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall of Two Magpies Picture; TWO MAGPIES

Husband and wife team Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall of Two Magpies Picture; TWO MAGPIES

Two Magpies

The owners of a fast-expanding Suffolk bakery group are celebrating soaring sales.

Limoncello, lemon and thyme cakes baked at Two Magpies Picture; TWO MAGPIESLimoncello, lemon and thyme cakes baked at Two Magpies Picture; TWO MAGPIES

Two Magpies, which since this year has sites at Southwold, Aldeburgh and Darsham, expects to nearly quadrupled its sales since last year, with turnover rocketing from £720k to an estimated £2.5m.

The group, owned by husband and wife team Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall, has gone from just one site to three in just six months.

Two Magpies Bakery, based in Southwold, which produces all its own bread, cakes and pastries on site, bought a second bakery in Aldeburgh last September, followed by a third site in Darsham, which opened in April.

MORE - Ex-'Sourced Locally' store set for new lease of life as bakery business moves in

It has based its production and a popular cookery school at the Darsham site, which lies next to the A12.

The strong sales at the three bakeries have exceeded all expectations and the business is now expecting to reach the £2.5m mark by the end of the year.

You may also want to watch:

The business was launched by Rebecca Bishop six years ago, and she now works husband, Steve Magnall, who previously ran St Peter's Brewery near Bungay.

"Our three bakeries are allowing us to produce more bakes and serve more customers and in just six months we've gone from 18 covers in Southwold to over 100 across the three sites," said Steve. "At the new Darsham site we are able to bake more and run our popular cookery school courses, which allows us to concentrate on serving customers and selling more baked goods through our three cafes."

The immediate popularity of the Aldeburgh site surpassed all expectations, becoming the most profitable bakery in the group and serving more than 70 covers a day.

"Aldeburgh has a thriving high street, which makes it a perfect location for us and we've quickly built a very loyal customer base. Our Southwold site is still incredibly popular and Darsham is receiving both a good passing trade, as well as a regular customer base. It's now being described as the 'place to go for coffee on the A12'," said Steve.

Two Magpies prides itself on producing all its bakes on site, including long-fermented breads, hand-laminated pastries and a whole range of fresh cakes.

It is continuously experimenting with new recipes and flavours, and also produces vegan options, as well as holding pizza nights.

MORE - 'Turnaround' brewery chief set to hand over reins after three years

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tanasa to face Fell in amateur superfight at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24

Champion George Tanasa, left, will defend his amateur featherweight belt against Contenders champ Jimmy Fell at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 at the Charter Hall in Colchester in October. Picture: CWSE

Venue for Paderborn 07 pre-season fixture confirmed

Ipswich Town will play their pre-season game against Paderborn 07 at the Stadion Laumeskamp. Photo: Contributed

Our best ever scone recipe - and 10 flavours to make at home

Celebrate National Cream Tea Day with a cup of tea, scones and the trimmings Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Revealed – Suffolk’s starring role in new Beatles-inspired film Yesterday

Actor Hamesh Patel as Jack the singer in action during filming on Gorleston beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists