Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN Archant

Adnams has today launched its first premium lager – with sales from the new beer going to support marine conservation.

Fergus Fitzgerald, Adnams head brewer, said despite the fact it was a lager Kobold was a lager it was unmistakably an Adnams beer. Picture: ADNAMS Fergus Fitzgerald, Adnams head brewer, said despite the fact it was a lager Kobold was a lager it was unmistakably an Adnams beer. Picture: ADNAMS

Kobold,an English lager, is on tap in pubs managed by the Southwold-based brewery from today (August 18) and in pubs nationwide from September 1.

The 4.7% ABV beer is one of the only lagers made by the Suffolk brewery which is famed for its ales.

It uses locally malted barley from Suffolk and Norfolk as well as Goldings hops – all of which are grown in the UK.

Head brewer Fergus Fitzgerald said: “Using local ingredients was really important to us for making a truly English lager.

“We have some of the best malted barley in the world on our doorstep so it would be crazy not to use it.

“It’s unusual to use an ale yeast in a lager, but we wanted Kobold to be a true Adnams lager and using our house yeast was fundamental to making it part of the Adnams family.”

The beer takes its name from a mythical sea creature, called a Kobold, which was believed to live on fishermen’s ships in the North Sea and protect the crew.

Proceeds from sales of the beer will go to support marine conservation projects.

Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE) will be the first marine conservation project to benefit from the sale of Kobold.

The UK-based charity works on projects around the world. Its mission is to see at least 30% of the world’s ocean under effective protection by 2030 and the other 70% managed in a responsible way.

They are working to develop a network of marine parks around the UK’s coastline.

Charles Clover, BLUE’s executive director, said the funds would be used to stop unsustainable fishing in the North Sea.

He said: “Adnams is supporting BLUE’s work combatting unsustainable fishing in the North Sea offshore marine reserves.

“Putting a stop to harmful fishing practices like trawling and dredging will help to restore endangered marine species and their habitats within marine protected areas and to support artisanal fishing communities on the East Anglian coast, helping to safeguard their livelihoods.”