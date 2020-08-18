E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 18 August 2020

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Archant

Adnams has today launched its first premium lager – with sales from the new beer going to support marine conservation.

Fergus Fitzgerald, Adnams head brewer, said despite the fact it was a lager Kobold was a lager it was unmistakably an Adnams beer. Picture: ADNAMSFergus Fitzgerald, Adnams head brewer, said despite the fact it was a lager Kobold was a lager it was unmistakably an Adnams beer. Picture: ADNAMS

Kobold,an English lager, is on tap in pubs managed by the Southwold-based brewery from today (August 18) and in pubs nationwide from September 1.

The 4.7% ABV beer is one of the only lagers made by the Suffolk brewery which is famed for its ales.

MORE: Pubs giant set to take on more apprentices during recession

It uses locally malted barley from Suffolk and Norfolk as well as Goldings hops – all of which are grown in the UK.

Head brewer Fergus Fitzgerald said: “Using local ingredients was really important to us for making a truly English lager.

“We have some of the best malted barley in the world on our doorstep so it would be crazy not to use it.

“It’s unusual to use an ale yeast in a lager, but we wanted Kobold to be a true Adnams lager and using our house yeast was fundamental to making it part of the Adnams family.”

You may also want to watch:

The beer takes its name from a mythical sea creature, called a Kobold, which was believed to live on fishermen’s ships in the North Sea and protect the crew.

MORE: See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

Proceeds from sales of the beer will go to support marine conservation projects.

Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE) will be the first marine conservation project to benefit from the sale of Kobold.

The UK-based charity works on projects around the world. Its mission is to see at least 30% of the world’s ocean under effective protection by 2030 and the other 70% managed in a responsible way.

They are working to develop a network of marine parks around the UK’s coastline.

Charles Clover, BLUE’s executive director, said the funds would be used to stop unsustainable fishing in the North Sea.

He said: “Adnams is supporting BLUE’s work combatting unsustainable fishing in the North Sea offshore marine reserves.

“Putting a stop to harmful fishing practices like trawling and dredging will help to restore endangered marine species and their habitats within marine protected areas and to support artisanal fishing communities on the East Anglian coast, helping to safeguard their livelihoods.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jogger in life-threatening condition after collision with car

Berechurch Road in Colchester is closed following a crash this morning where a jogger was involved in a collision with a car. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX

Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Chance of contracting Covid-19 on one hour train trip ‘one in 11,000’

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles is hoping people will return to his company's trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA