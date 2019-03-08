Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Football fans help Stansted Airport break records

PUBLISHED: 16:26 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 11 June 2019

Ken O'Toole, chief executive of London Stansted Airport, says football fans helped make Friday, May 31 a record May day Picture: CURTIS WALSH

Ken O'Toole, chief executive of London Stansted Airport, says football fans helped make Friday, May 31 a record May day Picture: CURTIS WALSH

Rarebreedphotography

Passenger numbers continue to rise at Stansted Airport, with May figures boosted by fans heading off to European football finals.

Stansted Airport saw more than 2.57 million passengers last month which helped the Essex airport reach a new record annual total of more than 28.47 million passengers through its doors, an increase of 7.3% on the previous 12 months.

The monthly total was boosted by additional flights to Madrid and Baku as thousands of fans jetted off to both the Champions League and Europa League finals.

A number of large aircraft not usually seen at the airport including the A380, Boeing 747s and Airbus A340s were used and helped Friday 31 become the busiest ever day in May and the 15th busiest on record at Stansted with 97,349 passengers passing through the terminal.

The month also saw many families heading off on half-term holidays. Countries recording the highest growth compared to last year were Turkey (26.6%), Netherlands (19.7%) and Portugal (13.9%).

Chief executive Ken O'Toole said: "May was another very busy month at London Stansted - the busiest May on record - as we welcomed over 2.57 million passengers to the airport. In addition to the rush of families heading off for the half-term holidays, the airport also played host to thousands of football fans departing to the two major football finals in Baku and Madrid.

"Our priority as an airport is to always offer great service and a safe and reliable flight operation. Working together with partners from across the airport, we successfully managed this complex and challenging period through excellent coordination and cooperation, ensuring the operation went as smoothly as possible and keeping any disruption to our airlines and passengers to a minimum."

You may also want to watch:

The airport is looking to complete several major projects in coming weeks in anticipation of the busy summer season.

MORE: Improvements due at London Stansted Airport but drop-off zone parking charges on the rise

"We're taking on more security and customer service staff as well as completing a number of projects associated with our transformation programme, including opening a new multi-storey car park and eight extra aircraft stands plus additional check-in desks and upgraded hold baggage system."

The short haul airport serves around 200 destinations across 40 countries,

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

FULL OBITUARY: ‘Mr Southwold’ Dudley Clarke

Dudley Clarke in 2007. 'He endeared himself to everybody he met; he treated everyone with the same respect and courtesy' Picture: Alex Fairfull
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists