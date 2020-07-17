Fighter jets scrambled and man arrested after alleged bomb threat on flight from Stansted

Stansted airport Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Fighter jets were scrambled after an alleged bomb threat on board a flight from Stansted – a man has now been arrested.

Police said a 51-year-old British man has been arrested over the alleged threat on board the Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo.

The budget airline said the security alert was sparked when a note was found by crew on the flight from Stansted to Gardermoen on Friday.

Danish F-16’s were scrambled to escort the plane in to land at the Norwegian capital, according to a tweet from The Danish Defence Command.

Oslo police said the plane landed safely before passengers were evacuated and the aircraft is being searched by officers, including those from the bomb squad.

A statement said: “The police are in control of the incident and have arrested a 51-year-old man, suspected of being behind the threats. The man is a British citizen.”

Olav Unnestad, head of joint operational services in the Eastern police district, said the suspect would be interviewed as soon as possible.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today (17 July) discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board.

“The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely.

“Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search.

“Passengers in Olso waiting to depart to London Stansted are being transferred to a replacement aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

“This is now a matter for local police, and Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience that may have been caused.”

It comes just days after a note was found in a Ryanair plane’s toilet claiming there were explosives on board during a flight from Krakow to Dublin.

Two men, aged 47 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after the plane was forced to divert to Stansted.

Essex Police said nothing suspicious was found on board.