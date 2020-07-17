E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Fighter jets scrambled and man arrested after alleged bomb threat on flight from Stansted

PUBLISHED: 16:04 17 July 2020

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Fighter jets were scrambled after an alleged bomb threat on board a flight from Stansted – a man has now been arrested.

Police said a 51-year-old British man has been arrested over the alleged threat on board the Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo.

The budget airline said the security alert was sparked when a note was found by crew on the flight from Stansted to Gardermoen on Friday.

Danish F-16’s were scrambled to escort the plane in to land at the Norwegian capital, according to a tweet from The Danish Defence Command.

MORE: Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

Oslo police said the plane landed safely before passengers were evacuated and the aircraft is being searched by officers, including those from the bomb squad.

You may also want to watch:

A statement said: “The police are in control of the incident and have arrested a 51-year-old man, suspected of being behind the threats. The man is a British citizen.”

Olav Unnestad, head of joint operational services in the Eastern police district, said the suspect would be interviewed as soon as possible.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today (17 July) discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board.

“The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely.

“Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search.

“Passengers in Olso waiting to depart to London Stansted are being transferred to a replacement aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

“This is now a matter for local police, and Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience that may have been caused.”

It comes just days after a note was found in a Ryanair plane’s toilet claiming there were explosives on board during a flight from Krakow to Dublin.

Two men, aged 47 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after the plane was forced to divert to Stansted.

Essex Police said nothing suspicious was found on board.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Assault case dropped against woman initially suspected of murder

Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go to work if you want – but no one will be forced to return to the office

Shoppers are back in the town centre but businesses are still waiting for a retrun of the

‘Face of company’ betrayed boss with £8k butter scam

Stuart Clarke fraudulently sold stocks of butter belonging to his company at knockdown prices Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Ex Town defender McGreal is ‘deeply saddened’ by Colchester United sacking

John McGreal was sacked by Colchester United following their League Two play-off loss. Photo: PA

Hunt continues after brick is thrown at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road. Picture: Google Images